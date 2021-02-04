Selway Asset Management Buys Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Sells Ares Capital Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company Selway Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Energy Transfer LP, sells Ares Capital Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Selway Asset Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,463 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,385 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,475 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 22,800 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,270 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 38,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 84,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.