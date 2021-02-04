>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Selway Asset Management Buys Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Sells Ares Capital Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: INTC +1.75% ET +0% C +1.76% BABA +1.36% MET +5.23% WBA +0.88%

Boise, ID, based Investment company Selway Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Energy Transfer LP, sells Ares Capital Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Selway Asset Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Selway Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,463 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,385 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,475 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 22,800 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,270 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 38,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 84,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Selway Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Selway Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Selway Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Selway Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Selway Asset Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)