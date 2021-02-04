Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Novartis AG, U.S. Bancorp, DISH Network Corp

Investment company Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, sells Novartis AG, U.S. Bancorp, DISH Network Corp, SAP SE, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC. As of 2020Q4, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TLT, HD, VTRS, SQ,
- Added Positions: VUG, ITOT, QQQ, VOE, VIOG, VWO, IXUS, VNQ, JNJ, LBRDK, DSI, PG,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, SPY, VXUS,
- Sold Out: NVS, USB, DISH, SAP, IDA, RELX, SEIC, GLIBA, VNT, JBLU, OASPQ,
For the details of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dougherty+wealth+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 40,544 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.22%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 86,289 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 677.59%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 55,918 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.10%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,610 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 328.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 84,801 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.22%
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $149.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $236.989500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 239.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.38%. The holding were 40,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 677.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 86,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 328.11%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 18,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $123.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 55,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 267.17%. The purchase prices were between $154.28 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.57. The stock is now traded at around $217.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 21,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 174.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 84,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.89.Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC. Also check out:
1. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC keeps buying