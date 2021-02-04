Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys VEREIT Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Equinix Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, sells VEREIT Inc, Equinix Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, SBA Communications Corp, STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1221 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daiwa+securities+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Public Storage (PSA) - 2,626,622 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 5,953,253 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,619,928 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 7,389,086 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 4,705,905 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 9,367,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,533,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 138,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 9964.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,660,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 4508.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,080,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $135.5 and $151.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $148.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,051,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 8390.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,034,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.54 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,529,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,699,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $32.02.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.97.