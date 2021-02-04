>
Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Dynamics Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: GOOGL -0.31% MTZ +1.74% PRU +2.4% BMY -0.98% XEC -0.21% BK +2.55% MDT +3.99% SWK +0.63% LEA -4.26% EOG +1.8% UHS +1.55% NRZ +1.94% T +0.95%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, MasTec Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 415 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 317,824 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 595,984 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 106,081 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 443,788 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.32%
  5. KBR Inc (KBR) - 858,409 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 166,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $175.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 97,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 84,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 272,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $130.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 83,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,123,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2353.89%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2045.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 955.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 239,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 315,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 443,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 225.87%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 316,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 587,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foundry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)