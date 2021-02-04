Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, MasTec Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 415 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 317,824 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 595,984 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 106,081 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 443,788 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.32% KBR Inc (KBR) - 858,409 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 166,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $175.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 97,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 84,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 272,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $130.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 83,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,123,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2353.89%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2045.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 955.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 239,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 315,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 443,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 225.87%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 316,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 587,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.37.