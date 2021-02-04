Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys FRP Holdings Inc, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Capco Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FRP Holdings Inc, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FRPH, PATI,
- Added Positions: RAVN, CHTR, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: RBA, ADSK, MSFT, MAR, BUD, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capco Asset Management, LLC
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 390,029 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 286,283 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,488 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 116,021 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 44,184 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $46.75, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 46,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI)
Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.
