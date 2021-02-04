Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys FRP Holdings Inc, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Capco Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FRP Holdings Inc, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capco Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capco Asset Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Progressive Corp (PGR) - 390,029 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 286,283 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,488 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 116,021 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 44,184 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $46.75, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 46,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capco Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.