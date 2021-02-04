>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Garrison Point Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Ocwen Financial Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Ocwen Financial Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: VMBS +0% OCN +5.83% DIS +1.13% OW0A +0%

Investment company Garrison Point Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Ocwen Financial Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Point Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Point Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+point+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Point Capital, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 750,000 shares, 41.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,275,000 shares, 34.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.50%
  3. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 697,924 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  4. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 624,144 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,671 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
New Purchase: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Garrison Point Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Garrison Point Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OW0A)

Garrison Point Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrison Point Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Garrison Point Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrison Point Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrison Point Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrison Point Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)