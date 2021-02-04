Garrison Point Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Ocwen Financial Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Ocwen Financial Corp

Investment company Garrison Point Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Ocwen Financial Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Point Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OCN, DIS,

OCN, DIS, Added Positions: VMBS, INVH, AMH,

VMBS, INVH, AMH, Reduced Positions: RESI,

RESI, Sold Out: OW0A,

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 750,000 shares, 41.13% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,275,000 shares, 34.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.50% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 697,924 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 624,144 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 29,671 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Garrison Point Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Point Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Point Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Point Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.05.