Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc

Investment company Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Teladoc Health Inc, American Tower Corp, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1195 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DOX, PLTR, FSLR, FDIS, CCMP, RP, IHTA, AONE.U, FROG, XLB, GGB, VTRS, OMCL, WYNN, TAST, CEM, TRUP, TTD, BEAM, BEKE, ARKK, IBUY, IEI, IEMG, MBB, MCHI, XLP, AGEN, ATRC, BBBY, EAT, CSL, CHS, CNS, VALPQ, ERIE, GME, HAIN, HL, IRM, LZB, LNC, MGA, MRO, NAT, PCG, PRGO, SPH, AXON, OPK, CLM, PCN, ALGT, AVAV, GLUU, GEIA, CYTH, TNXP, PMT, CIT, DQ, ZGNX, FET, FEYE, GRUB, CGC, WB, W02A, 44C1, MRNS, VRAY, SUM, VSTO, BGNE, PROF, AA, SNAP, WTTR, BHVN, NESR, DMTK, NINE, HUYA, TLRY, NIO, UTZ, LYFT, INMD, VIR, SDGR, ACI, BIGC, GDRX, BIL, BOND, CBND, DEM, EMLC, FEZ, FTCS, GDXJ, IUSB, IUSG, IYE, IYY, KIE, PCY, REGL, USHY, USIG, UVXY, VRP, XLRE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, REGN, MINT, MSFT, TDOC, AMT, ICF, AAPL, CCI, LLY, FB, BABA, WMT, AFMD, IWS, IYW, CRWD, SIL, LHX, CRM, SPLK, CRSP, DOCU, IVW, IWP, PFF, RSP, NFLX, VZ, TSLA, MRNA, GLDM, MDT, ORCL, LULU, SHOP, IWO, VUG, CVS, HON, TMHC, ETSY, TEAM, IWN, ADBE, EIX, JPM, JNJ, LOW, MU, NVDA, SBUX, TROW, TSM, TGT, OMF, SNOW, EFA, FVD, SCZ, TIP, VTV, XLK, AEP, BMY, COST, DLR, DUK, GOOGL, HEI, MAR, NOC, TCBI, UNH, ZION, V, AGIO, QRVO, PYPL, EEM, SHY, VGT, VNQ, AMGN, C, CMCSA, EQIX, GE, MDLZ, MKC, PENN, PFE, SYY, TMO, RTX, EBS, BFAM, RNG, ZEN, PINS, PTON, FDN, IJK, IVE, LQD, XLI, CB, ASML, ATVI, AAP, A, APD, AKAM, ALB, ABC, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADP, BAC, BBY, BIO, BA, CBRE, CSX, COF, FIS, SCHW, CME, KO, COP, STZ, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DOV, EOG, ETN, EV, EXPE, GPN, GS, MNST, HD, IIVI, ICE, JACK, LH, LRCX, LMT, MKL, MAS, MCD, NSC, PNC, PKG, PH, PBR, PGR, QCOM, RJF, RELX, RSG, SBAC, SMG, SWKS, SNA, SRCL, SHOO, SF, SNPS, TJX, TTEK, TXN, USB, UL, UPS, GWW, WEC, WWD, XEL, ZBH, FOLD, VMW, PM, DAN, ST, PANW, WDAY, LAND, BCC, QTWO, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, BKI, NTRA, RPD, HLI, OKTA, PAGS, COLD, STNE, BIV, BSV, DGRW, GLD, IEFA, IJH, IJJ, IPAY, IXUS, KRE, SLV, SUSA, VB, VFH, VOE, VOT, VWO, XBI, XLV, XLY, ABM, PLD, ACN, AMD, ARE, ALXN, AEO, ECOL, NLY, AIT, ARW, AJG, AZN, ATNI, AZO, AVB, TFC, BCPC, BK, B, BDX, BKH, BXP, BRKS, BMTC, CMS, CCL, CWST, PLCE, XEC, CHCO, CDE, CMCO, CNMD, CUZ, CRY, DE, DB, DXCM, DEO, DKS, DLTR, ESE, EGP, EMN, EW, ENB, ETR, EFSC, FICO, FDX, FSS, FOE, FBNC, FFBC, FISV, GATX, GD, HALO, HIG, HAS, HELE, HIBB, HUBG, INFO, ILMN, INDB, TT, INTU, JJSF, JCOM, KBH, KAI, KEY, KRG, SR, LKFN, LXP, LGND, MTZ, MMSI, MTX, MS, NP, NTGR, NXST, NTRS, NWE, NVAX, NUVA, ONB, ASGN, PPBI, PTC, PTEN, CDMO, PDCE, PEG, KWR, RLI, RPT, RF, RNR, ROK, RYAAY, SSB, SEE, XPO, SIGI, SRE, SMTC, SLAB, SAH, SJI, SO, SPPI, SWK, TXRH, WEN, UMPQ, UCBI, KMPR, UNM, VFC, VLO, VLY, VAR, VTR, WPC, WSFS, WAB, WERN, WSBC, WCC, WOR, YUM, EBAY, VNDA, IFN, PEO, NPV, KALU, WNS, EXLS, KBR, CNK, DAL, CLR, ULTA, FTI, MYRG, RGA, CCXI, DG, PEB, FIBK, MXL, PRI, GNMK, AMRC, TVTX, AAT, KMI, AL, VAC, APTV, YELP, MTSI, RXN, PSX, CG, CHUY, ICPT, CONE, ZTS, IBTX, AHH, PTCT, DOC, ESNT, NMIH, MBUU, RARE, VRNS, FFWM, GWB, BOX, NSA, KHC, WSC, MIME, EDIT, TRHC, NTNX, YUMC, BL, HLNE, ROKU, BAND, BV, BJ, YETI, SWAV, ALC, BYND, TMDX, SLQT, AOA, AOK, AOM, AOR, CLOU, DON, EEMV, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, HYG, IBB, ICLN, IJS, IJT, IUSV, IWV, IYF, IYJ, JKH, LMBS, MJ, NOBL, PBW, PGX, QQQ, SHYG, SMMU, USMV, USO, VBR, VHT, VMBS, VNLA, VYM, XLE, XLU, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, ZM, MRK, DVY, DPZ, SPY, VICR, SPYG, SAP, NCLH, T, EXAS, SQ, BX, TLT, BIIB, DGX, RY, GOOG, BPMC, TWLO, ADSK, BCE, BMRN, BSX, EPD, XOM, DIS, XLNX, AVGO, NOW, BLUE, IHIT, WORK, IWF, ALK, BP, VIAC, D, KMB, MTB, NEM, PPG, LIN, SNE, LUV, STT, TTWO, WBA, WFC, NMY, MELI, BST, UBER, CWB, IEF, IJR, VEU, VTI, VXF, AFL, ADS, ALL, MO, AEL, AXP, BIDU, SAN, BMO, BHC, BLKB, CBRL, COG, CAT, CVX, CIEN, CI, CLX, TPR, ED, GLW, CVA, CACC, TCOM, DTE, DISCA, UFS, DD, ECL, EQT, EXC, PACW, F, GILD, GSK, HDB, HAL, HOLX, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IBN, IP, ISRG, JCI, K, LKQ, LTC, LAMR, LB, MFC, MMC, SPGI, MET, MCHP, NVS, OXY, OHI, OKE, PPL, PBI, BKNG, PRU, O, ROL, RCL, RGLD, SLB, SHW, SPG, SLF, SU, TD, VRTX, VOD, VNO, WDC, WY, WMB, SNCR, SQM, BUD, CHTR, GNRC, PBA, CBOE, LYB, KMF, MPC, PDI, FIVE, PNR, PGEN, TWTR, PAGP, VRTV, SYF, CYBR, CDK, SEDG, Z, BHF, ETRN, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, EFAV, GOVT, MDY, PGF, PPA, QCLN, TDIV, XLF,
- Sold Out: SPYV, CHRW, HQY, WMGI, CTD, FIT, UN, REZI, WPG, DSE, PJT, LSXMA, ATH, GLIBA, FSKR, VNT, AMLP, BSCK, GEM, IGF, SPHD, VDC, NBL, GOLD, BDC, LUMN, CHL, CHU, CNO, CFR, IFF, CVEO, MD, RGEN, TEN, LLNW, HBMD, APA, FANG,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,501 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,888 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,542 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,897 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,937 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.157700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 298.73%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $497.259300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 101.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 122.08%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $232.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.202700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $62.6.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.26.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CTD)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.
