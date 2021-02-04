Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Calamos Convertible & High

Houston, TX, based Investment company Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Comcast Corp, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,313,685 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 389,685 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.20% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,994 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.75% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 69,906 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,799 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.20%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 389,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 263.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 69,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $618.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3305.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $6.05.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $5.88 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.04.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The sale prices were between $16.52 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.36.