Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Tesla Inc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Noesis Capital Mangement Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diageo PLC, General Electric Co, sells WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2020Q4, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 112 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBVA, DEO, GE, PLTR, APO, EPD, IVV, XLB,

BBVA, DEO, GE, PLTR, APO, EPD, IVV, XLB, Added Positions: TSLA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, EEM, QCOM, NEE, EZU, CAT, SLB, V, HYG, SRCL, AGG, KO, XLV, SPY, BABA, BMY,

TSLA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, EEM, QCOM, NEE, EZU, CAT, SLB, V, HYG, SRCL, AGG, KO, XLV, SPY, BABA, BMY, Reduced Positions: LOW, JPST, BAX, NKE, DIS, GILD, APH, GOOGL, RCL, TAIT, MSFT, JNJ, JNK, PG, NVS, ACN, NLSN, XLK, VIG, AMJ, FLOT, IJH, SPLV, INTC, T, XOM, ABT, MCD, XLY, JPC, SAN, MMP, CSCO,

LOW, JPST, BAX, NKE, DIS, GILD, APH, GOOGL, RCL, TAIT, MSFT, JNJ, JNK, PG, NVS, ACN, NLSN, XLK, VIG, AMJ, FLOT, IJH, SPLV, INTC, T, XOM, ABT, MCD, XLY, JPC, SAN, MMP, CSCO, Sold Out: DFE, LMT,

For the details of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/noesis+capital+mangement+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nike Inc (NKE) - 138,729 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 145,060 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,207 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 114,026 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 67,187 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 63,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $842.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.