Matson Money. Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Matson Money. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matson Money. Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Matson Money. Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 10,198,573 shares, 26.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 6,253,892 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 3,039,165 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,858,992 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 2,279,668 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Matson Money. Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $386.336700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 259,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.