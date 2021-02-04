Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500

Investment company Executive Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, ILF, SLYG, IPAC, GWX, VCIT, XLY, VHT, VRT, DLTR, PGX, CMS, ABBV, VGT, FDX, SPDW, SOXX, HON, QCOM, IWM, IWF, TKR, WEC, IJH, HYG, BX, MJ,

RODM, ILF, SLYG, IPAC, GWX, VCIT, XLY, VHT, VRT, DLTR, PGX, CMS, ABBV, VGT, FDX, SPDW, SOXX, HON, QCOM, IWM, IWF, TKR, WEC, IJH, HYG, BX, MJ, Added Positions: VTEB, CRM, STIP, AAPL, GLD, RTX, MSFT, MDYG, EPAM, MA, BABA, LULU, EQIX, WING, GOOGL, GPN, PFE, FB, HYLS, AMZN, HD, TT, WMT, FTNT, ACN, KEYS, BLK, MCD, PAYX, PG, ABT, ADP, VZ, PYPL, JNJ, XLNX, NEP, FIVE, EMR, VWO, WM, TRV, NVDA, ANSS, LMT, PEP, MRK, CCI, ETR, FISV, RSG, D, IIPR, QYLD, MPWR, TGT, VTV, IYW, EWJ, GOOG, COST, TSLA, AMD, DIS, UPS, VEU, SBUX, ADI, MUNI, SPY, APH, AMGN, SPOT, WDAY, SQ, CTAS, PRAH, NKE, STZ, NFLX, SYK, TJX, UNH, V, NEE, ICE, PRAA, JPM, IVV, IBND, ECPG, BRK.B, TWTR, CMCSA, BA,

VTEB, CRM, STIP, AAPL, GLD, RTX, MSFT, MDYG, EPAM, MA, BABA, LULU, EQIX, WING, GOOGL, GPN, PFE, FB, HYLS, AMZN, HD, TT, WMT, FTNT, ACN, KEYS, BLK, MCD, PAYX, PG, ABT, ADP, VZ, PYPL, JNJ, XLNX, NEP, FIVE, EMR, VWO, WM, TRV, NVDA, ANSS, LMT, PEP, MRK, CCI, ETR, FISV, RSG, D, IIPR, QYLD, MPWR, TGT, VTV, IYW, EWJ, GOOG, COST, TSLA, AMD, DIS, UPS, VEU, SBUX, ADI, MUNI, SPY, APH, AMGN, SPOT, WDAY, SQ, CTAS, PRAH, NKE, STZ, NFLX, SYK, TJX, UNH, V, NEE, ICE, PRAA, JPM, IVV, IBND, ECPG, BRK.B, TWTR, CMCSA, BA, Reduced Positions: SHY, SHV, USMV, QQQ, SPYG, SPLG, ITOT, NET, BND, VMBS, IJR, GSIE, IAU, AGG, PDBC, VCSH, MINT, ROKU, XLP, XSLV, VYM, EEMV, CHWY, F, VGIT, CAT, T, PFF, MELI, HBAN, VGK, DTE, VOO, VTI, MMM,

SHY, SHV, USMV, QQQ, SPYG, SPLG, ITOT, NET, BND, VMBS, IJR, GSIE, IAU, AGG, PDBC, VCSH, MINT, ROKU, XLP, XSLV, VYM, EEMV, CHWY, F, VGIT, CAT, T, PFF, MELI, HBAN, VGK, DTE, VOO, VTI, MMM, Sold Out: VGLT, FM, ATUS, BIL, INTC, TTD, SIRI, OASPQ,

For the details of Executive Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/executive+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 706,339 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 810,953 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 881,216 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 377,263 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 384,753 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.662900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 594,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 92,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.420300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 34,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $65.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.285100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 116.16%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 127,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 123.50%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $237.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.066100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 70.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $167.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $28.56, with an estimated average price of $27.2.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58.