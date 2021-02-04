Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Merck Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

Portland, OR, based Investment company Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares, Corteva Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Merck Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 60,557 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.70% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 52,526 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,127 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 48,624 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 44,759 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.56%

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 24,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 175,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 72,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 25,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $79.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 15,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 644.61%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $167.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 26,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $149.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 60,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.85%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 23,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 209.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 41,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 44,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 156,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.58.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.