Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iSh

Investment company Portfolio Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIT, BLOK, XSD, IBM, BCPC, NKE, TMQ,

LIT, BLOK, XSD, IBM, BCPC, NKE, TMQ, Added Positions: QCLN, PBW, TAN, IYW, ARKK, JKH, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, FTEC,

QCLN, PBW, TAN, IYW, ARKK, JKH, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, FTEC, Reduced Positions: IGV, ARKW, VGT, SMH, SOXX, QQQ, MGK, QTEC, IXN, VCR, MSFT, COO, USMV,

IGV, ARKW, VGT, SMH, SOXX, QQQ, MGK, QTEC, IXN, VCR, MSFT, COO, USMV, Sold Out: XLK, IWY, IWF,

For the details of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 336,753 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.77% Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) - 615,929 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 357,106 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.16% First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN) - 449,438 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.74% First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 277,980 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.784700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 615,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 687,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $125.1 and $170.78, with an estimated average price of $149.28. The stock is now traded at around $184.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Balchem Corp. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $115.22, with an estimated average price of $105.7. The stock is now traded at around $112.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 183.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 449,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 191.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 216,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $115.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 357,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 297.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3305.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $2053.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.