BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys General Mills Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Plug Power Inc, Novartis AG

Investment company BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Plug Power Inc, Novartis AG, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 927 stocks with a total value of $655 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: REM, SUSA, MUB, KNX, KLAC, CII, VTRS, AG, ANET, FFIV, SCHP, SGT, ALB, NIO, SHOP, ELAN, NVT, ZS, ROKU, RETA, JMIA, NK, ENR, WING, JAMF, JAMF, VEC, JD, 50AA, COTY, EBND, VMBS, SPIB, SCHC, QUAL, LIT, IYE, FNDX, FNDE, FNDA, PINS, BSCM, ACWI, AIV, AIV, SNOW, WXC1, FSKR, NET, FVRR, KTB, FE, NEOG, NICE, MUR, MRCY, J, HXL, THG, EQC, GPK, FRO, NTAP, PACW, FITB, FLIR, ERIE, EGP, CRVL, CTAS, COG, AEM, PCK, VAC, TSPA, AGCO, AIV, AIV, ARR, G, BBL, RNP, PMX, LAND, XLNX, XRX, UDR, TUP, TRN, RGLD, ROK, PTC, NYCB,
- Added Positions: SCHR, AGG, MBB, IGIB, GIS, SCHF, VOO, EEMV, VRTX, VIG, IEFA, DHS, VO, IVW, AMZN, IJR, SPEM, ADP, MSFT, VTV, CB, JNJ, PG, QCOM, TGT, TXN, UNH, BOND, DSI, GLD, LMBS, AOS, ADBE, AVY, BMY, CE, CL, DE, DOV, EQIX, XOM, FISV, HON, IIVI, ITW, ICE, LOW, MMC, MDT, MRK, MCHP, MU, PPG, PEP, PFE, CRM, SWK, SYK, ZBH, DFS, LULU, V, SPLK, FB, BABA, SQ, BIV, BSCL, CWI, EMB, HYLB, IAU, IBB, IJK, VCIT, VUG, VWO, VYM, ACN, ATVI, AFL, APD, ALK, ALGN, ALL, MO, AMED, AEE, AEP, AMP, ABC, AMGN, APH, ANSS, ATR, ACGL, ADM, AIZ, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BTI, BF.B, BRKR, VIAC, CMS, CDNS, BXMT, CAH, CAT, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CHE, CI, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, ED, COO, INGR, GLW, COST, CCI, DHR, DECK, DXCM, DLTR, EMN, EW, ENB, ETR, EL, RE, EXC, EXPE, NEE, FDX, FRT, FHN, BEN, GD, GSK, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HIG, HE, HP, HLF, HSY, HRC, HRL, HUM, ITT, IEX, IART, INTU, ISRG, IRM, JKHY, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, LNC, MANH, MKC, MCD, MPWR, MS, MSI, NDAQ, NSC, NOC, ON, PNC, PKG, PRFT, PEG, PHM, QGEN, REGN, RMD, WRK, ROP, SAP, SBAC, SMG, STX, SHW, SWKS, SBUX, STE, SNPS, TJX, TFX, TER, TMO, THO, TRP, TRMB, TSN, UGI, UHS, VFC, MTN, VLO, WPC, DIS, ANTM, EVRG, WDC, ZBRA, MA, MAG, AWK, FSM, RGA, KL, CHTR, PBA, LYB, BWXT, NXPI, COR, FLT, KMI, HCA, HII, STAG, MPC, XYL, PSX, FIVE, ZTS, NRZ, DOC, BURL, LADR, GOOG, ZEN, LBRDK, STOR, SILV, TEAM, FTV, TTD, COUP, APPN, MRNA, ALC, ZM, CRWD, DKNG, BND, EEM, EFA, EFZ, FMB, FNDF, FTSM, HYMB, IJJ, LQD, MDYG, PZA, QAI, ROM, SCHH, SPLV, TBF, VEU, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, PLUG, NVS, RTX, IJH, SCHG, TT, WMT, EVV, SCHA, SCHD, SDOG, PPL, IDV, AAPL, BRK.B, BLK, CSCO, KO, D, ETN, EMR, WFC, MCI, AVGO, FLRN, SCHV, SPYD, MMM, BAC, CVS, CMI, DHI, DUK, EXPD, IDXX, JPM, OKE, PFG, SNA, XEL, DNP, PPT, UTG, NFJ, EXG, AOD, DOW, IVV, PBW, PFF, SCHX, SHY, ALE, ASML, T, AMT, AZO, BP, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BSX, BDN, CBRE, CCL, CRI, LUMN, CVX, CME, C, CSGP, CGNX, CMA, CBSH, STZ, DRI, DEO, DPZ, DD, EOG, DISH, ECL, EEFT, F, GE, GILD, HAL, LHX, HAS, HR, HFC, IBM, ILMN, IFF, JCI, JLL, KSS, LEG, MFC, MAR, SPGI, MPW, MET, NVDA, NKE, OXY, ORI, OHI, ORCL, OSK, PCG, PNW, RL, LIN, O, RNR, ROL, RDS.A, SLB, SBNY, SPG, SKX, STT, SYY, AXON, UFPI, UNM, WAB, WBA, WST, WMB, AUY, ZION, EBAY, CMG, RDS.B, WU, AWI, DEI, ULTA, FNV, APTV, CG, NOW, FANG, HASI, VOYA, KODK, ESRT, KHC, SNAP, EOLS, CTVA, IAC, IEF, IEI, ITOT, IVE, PGX, SCHE, SH, SLV, VV, XLC, XLK,
- Sold Out: BHK, OEF, JPST, LAC, USO, SPYV, BSCK, SGEN, EQX, WIMI, LYFT, SPCE, MYO, AIMT, SINT, BIOC, BRX, VNT, NCLH, GLIBA, CLVS, LUMO, VER, DPG, MOS, GEVO, BLOK, CLF, DEM, DGRO, ICLN, IEZ, IJT, IUSV, CUK, MJ, BBY, ONEQ, SPLG, AGO, AIV, NBL, USM, UMC, VIV, DBI, SEE, SKM, PB, PEGA, X, NI, NOV, LYV, LKQ, GIL, FLR, M, VMC, EMAN, SMFG, CPA, AVXL, ACM, FOLD, SBLK, DGLY, BLNK, SVM, AEG, GNRC, OASPQ, ELMD,
- CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 878,389 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,106,920 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 214,725 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 227,828 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 230,213 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.378800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04. The stock is now traded at around $317.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc (CII)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 211.43%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6419.57%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.407800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $167.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 99.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $15.85.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.
