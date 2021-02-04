>
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Cor

February 04, 2021 | About: SLQD +0.01% IJK +1.34% CWI -0.17% MO +0.82% BMY -0.98% BSCK +0% NSC -0.28%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Merck Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 186,961 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,224 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 221,168 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 96,366 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 199,340 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US (CWI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08.



