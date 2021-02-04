Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Cor

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Merck Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 186,961 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,224 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 221,168 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 96,366 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 199,340 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08.