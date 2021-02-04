Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Square Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Milford, PA, based Investment company Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells Square Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,243 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 49,467 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 77,754 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Square Inc (SQ) - 125,721 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.77% Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 80,314 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Omaha Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.94 and $27.65, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.43. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 112.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 46,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 60.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $87.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.447500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.