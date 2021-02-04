Sciencast Management LP Buys Danaher Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Sciencast Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, FedEx Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Sciencast Management LP owns 430 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DHR, SWKS, TMO, FDX, PYPL, LRCX, DE, GM, OKTA, NVDA, FB, FIS, EMR, D, TJX, UNH, CSCO, TTD, STX, TGT, HON, CTXS, UAL, LBRDK, CTSH, AEE, HOLX, JCOM, WYNN, DPZ, GWW, BX, DBX, HAS, QSR, VSTO, TRU, NFLX, DOCU, ADP, USB, CZR, LMT, FBHS, CMA, PAYX, PSX, TW, GOLD, NTR, X, MO, COP, DAR, GE, OLED, SAIC, COUP, H, NET, VMW, BKI, UBER, HRB, G, SQ, MTCH, FTCH, CARR, XOM, PGR, DKNG, BRKR, ENTG, FLEX, GMED, LECO, MKTX, OSK, SCHW, CGNX, VRT, LYFT, CB, GLW, DUK, EMN, HLF, PDCO, SNV, MAN, PAYC, IVZ, ELY, WBA, SFIX, DLTR, MIDD, UPS, RNG, ANET, ENR, CL, EW, INTC, AXTA, TRTN, BRKS, CNO, FL, IART, OMC, AWI, MASI, CVNA, A, AEM, EEFT, WSM, CMG, HCA, SPLK, EVTC, SABR, YUMC, AFL, ATO, BLK, EWBC, FLT, CDW, ESNT, PSTG, IWM, AON, CNP, PBCT, STMP, SFM, CDK, GH, MGM, PRGO, SSB, TTEK, TRI, BGS, WKHS, TRGP, ATH, SMAR, BBBY, BEN, EHC, MTH, POST, TWTR, GOOS, CPB, STZ, INGR, EXPE, IP, LHCG, WAB, RGA, PANW, MC, CWH, CVET, LEVI, CLVT, CRI, ED, LIVN, PRFT, BPOP, UHS, DK, NTNX, DELL, PINS, IAA, AFG, ANSS, ATRC, BA, PHM, SIG, VSAT, WW, WTFC, WWE, FANG, TPIC, DOW, T, ALB, CNMD, GPC, K, SKX, VZ, WHR, IRBT, HEI.A, NO8, CC, TWLO, ROKU, CAG, GME, IPG, PFG, QGEN, HBI, LPLA, CSOD, MPC, OLLI, LITE, PLNT, HLI, ATKR, JHG, SAIL, CNNE, ELAN, ESTC, AIT, TFC, BOH, CRL, CORE, PRMW, GIS, TAP, ON, STL, DORM, RBA, SRCL, SYKE, TEX, ACIW, UGI, XRX, LRN, MOS, ICLR, MIME, SVMK, PLAN, GO, BXS, BG, CF, HE, JBL, DGX, SEE, TXRH, TRN, VSH, WM, WBS, FRHC, PRIM, PRI, MTDR, NCLH, PINC, VRNS, CCS, WING, FND, CARG, PD, SDC, ENS, FLO, FLR, TGNA, HAE, IBM, NCR, VAC, PFSI, AAL, FLOW, SNDR, GLUU, COMM, DB,

DHR, SWKS, TMO, FDX, PYPL, LRCX, DE, GM, OKTA, NVDA, FB, FIS, EMR, D, TJX, UNH, CSCO, TTD, STX, TGT, HON, CTXS, UAL, LBRDK, CTSH, AEE, HOLX, JCOM, WYNN, DPZ, GWW, BX, DBX, HAS, QSR, VSTO, TRU, NFLX, DOCU, ADP, USB, CZR, LMT, FBHS, CMA, PAYX, PSX, TW, GOLD, NTR, X, MO, COP, DAR, GE, OLED, SAIC, COUP, H, NET, VMW, BKI, UBER, HRB, G, SQ, MTCH, FTCH, CARR, XOM, PGR, DKNG, BRKR, ENTG, FLEX, GMED, LECO, MKTX, OSK, SCHW, CGNX, VRT, LYFT, CB, GLW, DUK, EMN, HLF, PDCO, SNV, MAN, PAYC, IVZ, ELY, WBA, SFIX, DLTR, MIDD, UPS, RNG, ANET, ENR, CL, EW, INTC, AXTA, TRTN, BRKS, CNO, FL, IART, OMC, AWI, MASI, CVNA, A, AEM, EEFT, WSM, CMG, HCA, SPLK, EVTC, SABR, YUMC, AFL, ATO, BLK, EWBC, FLT, CDW, ESNT, PSTG, IWM, AON, CNP, PBCT, STMP, SFM, CDK, GH, MGM, PRGO, SSB, TTEK, TRI, BGS, WKHS, TRGP, ATH, SMAR, BBBY, BEN, EHC, MTH, POST, TWTR, GOOS, CPB, STZ, INGR, EXPE, IP, LHCG, WAB, RGA, PANW, MC, CWH, CVET, LEVI, CLVT, CRI, ED, LIVN, PRFT, BPOP, UHS, DK, NTNX, DELL, PINS, IAA, AFG, ANSS, ATRC, BA, PHM, SIG, VSAT, WW, WTFC, WWE, FANG, TPIC, DOW, T, ALB, CNMD, GPC, K, SKX, VZ, WHR, IRBT, HEI.A, NO8, CC, TWLO, ROKU, CAG, GME, IPG, PFG, QGEN, HBI, LPLA, CSOD, MPC, OLLI, LITE, PLNT, HLI, ATKR, JHG, SAIL, CNNE, ELAN, ESTC, AIT, TFC, BOH, CRL, CORE, PRMW, GIS, TAP, ON, STL, DORM, RBA, SRCL, SYKE, TEX, ACIW, UGI, XRX, LRN, MOS, ICLR, MIME, SVMK, PLAN, GO, BXS, BG, CF, HE, JBL, DGX, SEE, TXRH, TRN, VSH, WM, WBS, FRHC, PRIM, PRI, MTDR, NCLH, PINC, VRNS, CCS, WING, FND, CARG, PD, SDC, ENS, FLO, FLR, TGNA, HAE, IBM, NCR, VAC, PFSI, AAL, FLOW, SNDR, GLUU, COMM, DB, Added Positions: PPG, PFE, CTVA, GOOGL, HD, CME, PG, BAC, WEC, TSCO, MRK, CNC, LLY, BAM, EBAY, PM, VEEV, NXPI, MCHP, EXC, KNX, ECL, MAS, MS, IR, CBRL, WFC, LKQ, AKAM, FDS, TRV, WRK, ARW, WIX, NVRO, CVX, KO, SO, RTX, PVH, PH, PRU, W, SRE, FAST, KHC, TXG, MGA, CVS, ZM, TRMB, HRL, WRB, SWK, QRVO, AVLR, BJ, RGLD, OTEX, APH, FSLR, ZTS, CINF, ATVI, HRC, THC, LEA, MEDP, AXP, RSG, ANF, ENV, CALX, DISH, WERN, VIRT, KLIC, DCI, OC, OSTK, ODFL, MSI, JBLU, EQH, LBTYA, CHDN, TKR, NSP,

PPG, PFE, CTVA, GOOGL, HD, CME, PG, BAC, WEC, TSCO, MRK, CNC, LLY, BAM, EBAY, PM, VEEV, NXPI, MCHP, EXC, KNX, ECL, MAS, MS, IR, CBRL, WFC, LKQ, AKAM, FDS, TRV, WRK, ARW, WIX, NVRO, CVX, KO, SO, RTX, PVH, PH, PRU, W, SRE, FAST, KHC, TXG, MGA, CVS, ZM, TRMB, HRL, WRB, SWK, QRVO, AVLR, BJ, RGLD, OTEX, APH, FSLR, ZTS, CINF, ATVI, HRC, THC, LEA, MEDP, AXP, RSG, ANF, ENV, CALX, DISH, WERN, VIRT, KLIC, DCI, OC, OSTK, ODFL, MSI, JBLU, EQH, LBTYA, CHDN, TKR, NSP, Reduced Positions: CSX, BDX, ATUS, AYX, C, CLX, MDT, EOG, TOL, HUBS, MAR, VVV, ZBRA, TREX, WU, PRLB, VLO, PEN, NKE, WAL, STNE, BSX, IBKR, PTC, SNX, USFD, GRMN, WEX, INSG, HUBB, SMTC, BAH, SLAB, ALV, VG, LNC, BAP, ALLY, AMKR, LOPE, TNET, LUV, RS, FUL, LNT, REAL, ITT,

CSX, BDX, ATUS, AYX, C, CLX, MDT, EOG, TOL, HUBS, MAR, VVV, ZBRA, TREX, WU, PRLB, VLO, PEN, NKE, WAL, STNE, BSX, IBKR, PTC, SNX, USFD, GRMN, WEX, INSG, HUBB, SMTC, BAH, SLAB, ALV, VG, LNC, BAP, ALLY, AMKR, LOPE, TNET, LUV, RS, FUL, LNT, REAL, ITT, Sold Out: MSFT, LHX, V, ACN, JCI, LOW, NSC, SSNC, MMC, MCD, HLT, DD, WDAY, ES, NOC, KEY, MMM, MKC, ORCL, ITW, MNST, RL, BAX, HSIC, COF, XEL, KKR, FIVE, VRSN, ADSK, CPRT, CMCSA, URI, MTD, JNPR, ADBE, TDG, QCOM, EPAM, KEYS, FICO, ATR, DOV, TROW, ROP, GWRE, MTB, SHAK, LAD, WDC, JBHT, MCK, ALC, ALK, ADI, DTE, RMD, VFC, AVGO, NOW, INFO, DVA, IT, CHGG, SYNH, WMB, MUSA, QTWO, EVBG, CMS, KMB, NI, EFX, GNTX, NTRS, LYB, GLOB, NUVA, RGEN, TDY, WMT, DG, EAT, CRM, AZPN, EIX, TFX, NVCR, SITE, HAL, HELE, LDOS, TMHC, FMC, LEG, KBR, KDP, BIG, COG, JPM, MET, PZZA, ROL, IPHI, BLDP, CALM, CIEN, FNF, WYND, AVT, BF.B, IDA, MU, CCEP, FCN, NDAQ, SLB, SIX, FHB, AVTR, CHWY, WORK, CCOI, HUM, BC, CFR, JNJ, JEF, MKSI, JWN, NUS, RBC, SPWR, AWK, ENPH, AMZN, DOX, XRAY, DECK, FCX, ASGN, PEG, TTWO, TPX, TNDM, TWNK, PAGS, CMD, KMX, DKS, KMT, SBNY, SYNA, THO, CXO, BURL, WK, CGEN, KMI, SAVE, ESI, ADT, FTDR, CPA, HUN, LPX, SBH, TDC, VC, CPRI, ARMK, BSIG, ABM, ADS, CHH, EXPO, ICE, MDU, MTZ, MRCY, MCY, NTAP, PAAS, UNM, WST, FTNT, TRIP, MTSI, ALLE, GKOS, CLDR, TPR, COST, UFS, EXPD, SMG, SCI, UNP, AMBA, EYE, AOS, FISV, KSS, MANH, NWE, PENN, SEIC, AIMC, KAR, HCC, PS, ACGL, CMC, NEE, FE, PXD, RDN, SWBI, TTMI, NEO, ATI, UMPQ, MWA, LUMN, OVV, NYCB, OI, EVH, CVA,

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 148,025 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.72% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 146,202 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.56% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 20,092 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 114,117 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.01% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 28,899 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $238.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 20,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 9,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.22. The stock is now traded at around $178.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 28,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 17,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $266.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 19,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $514.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 1193.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $140.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 29,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 637.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 121,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 316.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 114,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 302.54%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2045.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 178.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 772.84%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $193.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08.