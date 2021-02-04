Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys TJX Inc, Dana Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, McDonald's Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Dana Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Fortive Corp, Voya Financial Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, McDonald's Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc owns 360 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 998,080 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,458,819 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 837,075 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 63,621 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 379,289 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,000,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 238,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 715,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15. The stock is now traded at around $350.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 1433.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 414,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 158.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 433,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,226,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $148.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 227,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Masco Corp by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 572,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 210.89%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 79,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in BAE Systems PLC. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27.