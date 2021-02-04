>
Anderson Fisher Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Clorox Co, Amazon.com Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: VYM +0.97% BIV +0.02% BLV -0.16% VIG +0.59% NKE +1.09% VTV +0.97% FCX +1.48% UL -5.94% VGSH +0% TPR +5.06% GM -0.41% VGIT +0% UN +0%

Investment company Anderson Fisher Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Unilever NV, Clorox Co, Amazon.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Fisher Llc. As of 2020Q4, Anderson Fisher Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON FISHER LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,089 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 569,590 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 321,879 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 196,353 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.94%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,068 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.593400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $93.831300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 119,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 72,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 909.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.65.



