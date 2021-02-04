Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Boise Cascade Co, AMC Networks Inc, sells BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VB, VBR, VEA, BCC, AMCX, DISCK, AYI, ALLY, SNA, MAN, NUE, SANM, SWM, FHI, SLM, CXO, TPH, INT, UVV, SNP, REGI, BMCH, SCHF, YCBD, UBA, 74HA, GEO, DHC, W02A, AFIN, FSP, AM, CXW,

VB, VBR, VEA, BCC, AMCX, DISCK, AYI, ALLY, SNA, MAN, NUE, SANM, SWM, FHI, SLM, CXO, TPH, INT, UVV, SNP, REGI, BMCH, SCHF, YCBD, UBA, 74HA, GEO, DHC, W02A, AFIN, FSP, AM, CXW, Added Positions: ARNA, IIPR, GWPH, TPB, CGC, NBEV, VFF, GRWG, CRON, GNLN, PM, MO, PDBC, TLRY, NEPT, QRTEA, SMG, ACB, SGOL, WOR,

ARNA, IIPR, GWPH, TPB, CGC, NBEV, VFF, GRWG, CRON, GNLN, PM, MO, PDBC, TLRY, NEPT, QRTEA, SMG, ACB, SGOL, WOR, Reduced Positions: SCHP, RING, SYLD, MXI, IXN, BLV, VNQI, RXI, VNQ, VGIT, CMI, WIP, BNDX, VGLT, MUB, HYEM, RS, VCIT, BND, IMOM, APHA, AAPL, GME, SHV, NUS, TOL, VCSH, STLA, HAL, VAC, RCII, EMLC, WHR, AER, ALL, AMP, ARW, BIIB, BC, BKE, CBT, CPA, DISCA, DISH, UFS, DD, ETN, ESI, FOX, GM, HWM, HPQ, HUN, INTC, IP, JPM, JNPR, LPX, LYB, MCK, MSM, MUR, NWSA, NVT, RBC, STLD, TSE, TSN, UAL, UHS, VIAC, VSH, VOYA, WDR, WU, AFL, AGO, BKR, CVX, CFG, COP, CVI, DDS, DFS, FL, GES, HP, HPE, HFC, LNC, MTB, MDP, MET, OLN, PNC, RL, SLB, SYF, UNM, USB, VLO, WBA, WFC, WYND, XRX, VTEB,

SCHP, RING, SYLD, MXI, IXN, BLV, VNQI, RXI, VNQ, VGIT, CMI, WIP, BNDX, VGLT, MUB, HYEM, RS, VCIT, BND, IMOM, APHA, AAPL, GME, SHV, NUS, TOL, VCSH, STLA, HAL, VAC, RCII, EMLC, WHR, AER, ALL, AMP, ARW, BIIB, BC, BKE, CBT, CPA, DISCA, DISH, UFS, DD, ETN, ESI, FOX, GM, HWM, HPQ, HUN, INTC, IP, JPM, JNPR, LPX, LYB, MCK, MSM, MUR, NWSA, NVT, RBC, STLD, TSE, TSN, UAL, UHS, VIAC, VSH, VOYA, WDR, WU, AFL, AGO, BKR, CVX, CFG, COP, CVI, DDS, DFS, FL, GES, HP, HPE, HFC, LNC, MTB, MDP, MET, OLN, PNC, RL, SLB, SYF, UNM, USB, VLO, WBA, WFC, WYND, XRX, VTEB, Sold Out: IXJ, TLT, IEF, SPIP, STMP, VTI, DKS, WERN, LEN, MU, SNDR, SCVL, FOXA, ANF, CALM, BEN, ARCH, DAL, CIT, KSS, HEXO, CRBP, ESGC, VHC, WPG,

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 297,333 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.67% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 85,171 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% BTC iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - 79,224 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.26% BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 20,354 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 354,941 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 26,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 36,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 106,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 135.91%. The purchase prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in NewAge Inc by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 201,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $67.85 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.32.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.