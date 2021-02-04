Fure Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Fure Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fure Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Fure Financial Corp owns 76 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 226,456 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 115,736 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 107,578 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62811.11% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 100,020 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 147,002 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.50%

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.95%. The holding were 226,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 115,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 100,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 42,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 52,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62811.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 107,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11207.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 84,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 147,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2139.66%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $40.96 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $44.21.