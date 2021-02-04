>
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Exact Sciences Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Franklin Resources Inc, General Dynamics Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: SPY +0.89% MSFT -0.72% EXAS +1.64% JPM +2.15% NKE +1.09% XLF +2%

Investment company Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Exact Sciences Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Nike Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Franklin Resources Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 540,373 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 260,566 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 160,340 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 171,055 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 59,605 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.



