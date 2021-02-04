>
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Kellogg Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

February 04, 2021 | About: SCHD +0.74% K -0.24% PG -0.03% VTRS -0.5% D -0.15%

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Kellogg Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Viatris Inc, sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keystone+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.
  1. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,124,790 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 235,307 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  3. BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 98,089 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  4. Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 340,034 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 180,403 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 24,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 1,124,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.



