Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Kellogg Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Kellogg Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Viatris Inc, sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: K, PG, VTRS,

K, PG, VTRS, Added Positions: SCHD, GSK, T, IBM, HDV, VZ, PFE, NJR, PNW, KO,

SCHD, GSK, T, IBM, HDV, VZ, PFE, NJR, PNW, KO, Reduced Positions: PEG, JPM, RDS.B, VYM, UPS, QCOM, EMR, SYY, GWW, BLK,

PEG, JPM, RDS.B, VYM, UPS, QCOM, EMR, SYY, GWW, BLK, Sold Out: D,

CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,124,790 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 235,307 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 98,089 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 340,034 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 180,403 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 24,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 1,124,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.