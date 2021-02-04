Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, NewMarket Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Intel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Biogen Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 209 stocks with a total value of $924 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDE, HON, CARR, DVY, NBTB, TEL, CC, ATCO,

VDE, HON, CARR, DVY, NBTB, TEL, CC, ATCO, Added Positions: RSP, IYW, IVW, SCHX, NEU, GD, IJH, XLE, LMT, LOW, AMZN, MSFT, CVS, AMT, SCHG, DIS, SCHM, VIOO, AVGO, TFC, FB, TJX, IJR, VGT, CB, BLK, PFE, BKNG, MRK, VO, TMO, IGV, HD, ANTM, AMP, SCHB, AXP, TGT, V, SOXX, MS, CMCSA, SPYV, GS, SPYG, XLC, XLP, UPS, BMY, CAH, EMN, ETN, TT, IWN, RTX, UNH, GOOG, EPS, IWM, PSX, SO, SCHD, DHR, STZ, IWR,

RSP, IYW, IVW, SCHX, NEU, GD, IJH, XLE, LMT, LOW, AMZN, MSFT, CVS, AMT, SCHG, DIS, SCHM, VIOO, AVGO, TFC, FB, TJX, IJR, VGT, CB, BLK, PFE, BKNG, MRK, VO, TMO, IGV, HD, ANTM, AMP, SCHB, AXP, TGT, V, SOXX, MS, CMCSA, SPYV, GS, SPYG, XLC, XLP, UPS, BMY, CAH, EMN, ETN, TT, IWN, RTX, UNH, GOOG, EPS, IWM, PSX, SO, SCHD, DHR, STZ, IWR, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, BRK.A, TOT, CVX, T, XOM, CSCO, SYY, MPC, IVE, UDR, THG, ATR, IBM, ALB, KLAC, MDLZ, MDT, TAP, NVO, PG, QCOM, DGX, TROW, VFC, VZ, MMM, PM, ABBV, VOT, GE, MO, ADP, EMR, DOV, CHRW, DD, CHD, TD, D, APD, TSCO, USB, UNP, INGR, AEP, BX, BK, BP, CTVA, ADM, VIG, ABC, XLF, NTRS, HRL, FHI, IDXX, ITW, FAST, RE, MSM, EL, TTC, NVS, LLY, DUK, WRK, RDS.A, SLB, STN, CCI,

INTC, AAPL, BRK.A, TOT, CVX, T, XOM, CSCO, SYY, MPC, IVE, UDR, THG, ATR, IBM, ALB, KLAC, MDLZ, MDT, TAP, NVO, PG, QCOM, DGX, TROW, VFC, VZ, MMM, PM, ABBV, VOT, GE, MO, ADP, EMR, DOV, CHRW, DD, CHD, TD, D, APD, TSCO, USB, UNP, INGR, AEP, BX, BK, BP, CTVA, ADM, VIG, ABC, XLF, NTRS, HRL, FHI, IDXX, ITW, FAST, RE, MSM, EL, TTC, NVS, LLY, DUK, WRK, RDS.A, SLB, STN, CCI, Sold Out: BIIB, ECL, GSK, NOC, ALCO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,322 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,840 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 227,689 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,332 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 171,989 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.749400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 227,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 75,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in NewMarket Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $332.45 and $405.38, with an estimated average price of $373.29. The stock is now traded at around $386.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $156.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Alico Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $30.83.