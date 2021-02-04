>
Articles 

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: RSP +1.18% IYW +0.67% IVW +0.62% SCHX +0.88% NEU -3.38% GD +2.41% VDE +0.95% DVY +1.1% HON +0.82% CARR +0.13% NBTB +2.82% TEL -0.44%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, NewMarket Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Intel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Biogen Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 209 stocks with a total value of $924 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+brockenbrough+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,322 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,840 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 227,689 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,332 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 171,989 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.749400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 227,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 75,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in NewMarket Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $332.45 and $405.38, with an estimated average price of $373.29. The stock is now traded at around $386.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $156.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: Alico Inc (ALCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Alico Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $30.83.





Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

