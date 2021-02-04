Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys Workday Inc, Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Bank of America Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Investment company Lyell Wealth Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, Union Pacific Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ASML Holding NV, BlackRock Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc, Bank of America Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp owns 151 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,961 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 96,537 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,416 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 15,348 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 73,646 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $422.41. The stock is now traded at around $552.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.164600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.97. The stock is now traded at around $265.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 96,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 29,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 454.76%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $729.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.