Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys YETI Holdings Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Roper Technologies Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: YETI +6.2% MGRC +2.52% XOM +1.78%

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys YETI Holdings Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+point+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,569 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,101 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 44,019 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  4. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 108,534 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 57,910 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.89 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.100900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 52,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $68.79, with an estimated average price of $63.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

