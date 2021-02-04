Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys YETI Holdings Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Roper Technologies Inc

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys YETI Holdings Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: YETI, MGRC, XOM,

YETI, MGRC, XOM, Reduced Positions: ROP, AAPL, DHR, ADP, CSCO, GOOGL, WSM, FRC, LOW, HD, INTC, RYN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,569 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,101 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 44,019 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 108,534 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 57,910 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.89 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.100900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 52,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $68.79, with an estimated average price of $63.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.