Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Kemper Corp

Investment company Ccg Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Kemper Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Curtiss-Wright Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, NHF, LBRDK, C, INTC, V, ORCL, HCA, GSBD, XOP, CRI, BAC, RTX, HHC, DIS, VCR, ACN, UNP, TXN, AVGO, OGE, CVS, IWO, AMX, NTY0,

EXPE, NHF, LBRDK, C, INTC, V, ORCL, HCA, GSBD, XOP, CRI, BAC, RTX, HHC, DIS, VCR, ACN, UNP, TXN, AVGO, OGE, CVS, IWO, AMX, NTY0, Added Positions: IVW, MSFT, SPLG, IEFA, SCHD, VMBS, SPYG, IWN, BRK.B, GOOG, IYY, IWP, WMT, IJH, BABA, PEP, QQQ, LMT, ABT, NEE,

IVW, MSFT, SPLG, IEFA, SCHD, VMBS, SPYG, IWN, BRK.B, GOOG, IYY, IWP, WMT, IJH, BABA, PEP, QQQ, LMT, ABT, NEE, Reduced Positions: TDY, KMPR, GSY, CW, MINT, SCHX, ATI, AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, MDY, JNJ, XBI, PFE, VZ, TMO, TJX, HD, COST, CMCSA,

TDY, KMPR, GSY, CW, MINT, SCHX, ATI, AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, MDY, JNJ, XBI, PFE, VZ, TMO, TJX, HD, COST, CMCSA, Sold Out: GBIL, ARGO, FB,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 272,937 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 85,996 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41% Kemper Corp (KMPR) - 87,973 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.41% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 101,063 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 77,259 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.268000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 71,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $149.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $208.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 298.08%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 36,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $40.08.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.