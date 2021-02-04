Fragasso Group Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PPL Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells PPL Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, CRM, UNP, PLTR, DGRW, NSC, IJT, VWO, PYPL, SLYV, NOW, KLAC, AMAT, VFC, ROK, ITOT, IWB, IWF, DE, KO,

IUSB, CRM, UNP, PLTR, DGRW, NSC, IJT, VWO, PYPL, SLYV, NOW, KLAC, AMAT, VFC, ROK, ITOT, IWB, IWF, DE, KO, Added Positions: SCHM, IEF, MTUM, BOND, PFE, AMZN, SLB, USMV, VZ, BDX, BRK.B, CSCO, GEM, V, WFC, GOOGL, LHX, DEO, AMGN, GPN, IEMG, LOW, PEP, BKNG, AMT, HD, WMT, HAS, T, MSFT, JLL, JNJ, SCHF, TOTL, VUG, XLK, CMCSA, IBM, JPM, UNH, EFAV, SCHE, HON, VTI, SPYG, NKE, BA, QQQ, NMY, TSLA, EEMV, EFV, EFG,

SCHM, IEF, MTUM, BOND, PFE, AMZN, SLB, USMV, VZ, BDX, BRK.B, CSCO, GEM, V, WFC, GOOGL, LHX, DEO, AMGN, GPN, IEMG, LOW, PEP, BKNG, AMT, HD, WMT, HAS, T, MSFT, JLL, JNJ, SCHF, TOTL, VUG, XLK, CMCSA, IBM, JPM, UNH, EFAV, SCHE, HON, VTI, SPYG, NKE, BA, QQQ, NMY, TSLA, EEMV, EFV, EFG, Reduced Positions: PPL, PNC, VOO, AGG, VYM, MUB, CRL, PH, DES, EFA, BLL, DIS, PPG, SUB, GOOG, MAS, QCOM, IWD, INTC, VO, XOM, VXF, DGRO, SPY, MCD,

PPL, PNC, VOO, AGG, VYM, MUB, CRL, PH, DES, EFA, BLL, DIS, PPG, SUB, GOOG, MAS, QCOM, IWD, INTC, VO, XOM, VXF, DGRO, SPY, MCD, Sold Out: IWR, D, MINT,

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 371,536 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,778 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 603,045 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 227,833 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 523,556 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.38%

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 124,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $237.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $72.122200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 523,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 119,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.