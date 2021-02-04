>
Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term

February 04, 2021 | About: BSJL +0.09% PG -0.03% SLQT +5.2% IVW +0.62% COST +0.04% IJH +1.43% VRP +0.31% PFF +0.44% FTSM +0.02% IWF +0.76% XLI +1.14% MDT +3.99%

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Atwood & Palmer Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Procter & Gamble Co, SelectQuote Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2020Q4, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 353 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
  1. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 186,163 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) - 910,544 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,037,199 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 62,952 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 82,034 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 679,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 241,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 82.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 332,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 321.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $354.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.164600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27.



