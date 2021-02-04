Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Buys MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co, Sells Xilinx Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Ecolab Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alcon Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Ecolab Inc, Linde PLC, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. As of 2020Q4, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP owns 59 stocks with a total value of $15.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSCI, DIS, AXP, MDT, EPAM, RNG, JD, OKTA, XP,

MSCI, DIS, AXP, MDT, EPAM, RNG, JD, OKTA, XP, Added Positions: PYPL, ALC, CRM, REGN, BABA, FB, WDAY, EQIX, UNH, KSU, AMZN, ABT, V, YUM, UNP, HEINY, IWF, MELI, HTHT, TAL, STE, TCOM, AON,

PYPL, ALC, CRM, REGN, BABA, FB, WDAY, EQIX, UNH, KSU, AMZN, ABT, V, YUM, UNP, HEINY, IWF, MELI, HTHT, TAL, STE, TCOM, AON, Reduced Positions: LIN, GOOG, INFY, INFO, NKE, SAP, MTCH, DHR, ILMN, ISRG, HDB, FLT, INTU, ADSK, TMO, FRCOY, NVO, FMX, EDU, GOOGL,

LIN, GOOG, INFY, INFO, NKE, SAP, MTCH, DHR, ILMN, ISRG, HDB, FLT, INTU, ADSK, TMO, FRCOY, NVO, FMX, EDU, GOOGL, Sold Out: XLNX, BDX, ECL, SLLDY, ADBE,

For the details of Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sustainable+growth+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 3,837,609 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,628,119 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 245,594 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 3,119,412 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.04% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 6,423,693 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $393.66. The stock is now traded at around $429.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 484,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,117,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,589,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $238.55. The stock is now traded at around $283.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $266.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,119,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,241,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $237.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,912,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $497.259300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 683,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,415,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13. The stock is now traded at around $210.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 724,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Sanlam Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.78 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $7.02.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.