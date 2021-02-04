Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Sharkey, Howes & Javer (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharkey, Howes & Javer. As of 2020Q4, Sharkey, Howes & Javer owns 66 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, DSI, QID, IWO, CSCO, XOM, UNH,

MBB, DSI, QID, IWO, CSCO, XOM, UNH, Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, ESGE, MGK, VLUE, IGSB, IHI, IWP, SHYG, IXN, TLT, AAPL, AMZN, SPY, SUSC,

ESGU, IVV, ESGE, MGK, VLUE, IGSB, IHI, IWP, SHYG, IXN, TLT, AAPL, AMZN, SPY, SUSC, Reduced Positions: USMV, ICF, GOVT, IJR, IEFA, EFG, SCHA, IWD, LQD, SCHX, MSFT, SCHF, SCHD, TMO, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, XMLV, IWB, IJH, BND, ACWI,

USMV, ICF, GOVT, IJR, IEFA, EFG, SCHA, IWD, LQD, SCHX, MSFT, SCHF, SCHD, TMO, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, XMLV, IWB, IJH, BND, ACWI, Sold Out: IYG, NEAR, DVY, KMB, AIT,

For the details of Sharkey, Howes & Javer's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharkey%2C+howes+%26+javer/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 646,600 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,077 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 136,599 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 121,576 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 39,524 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 52,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $321.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $329.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 646,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 264,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $55.52 and $81.76, with an estimated average price of $70.85.