Ortho Clinical's Public Debut Proves Disappointing

After its shares fell nearly 7% in a public debut last week, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX) is clawing its way back to a modicum of respectability. The Raritan, New Jersey-based company is now trading at about $18 after hitting the public market at an already reduced price of $17.

Ortho Clinical's Nasdaq initial public offering raised $1.3 billion, but was priced at a substantial 21% discount to its preannounced range, making it the first medtech to miss its pricing target for more than a year.

Ortho Clinical sells a family of Covid-19 tests, but even that wasn't enough for investors to greet the company with open arms. Ortho Clinical's owner, the Carlyle Group, apparently had stars in its eyes when it bumped up the initial offering of 70 million shares to 76 million shares.

The global investment firm purchased Ortho Clinical from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for $4 billion in 2014. At that time, many industry observers wondered why Carlyle would shell out that much for a company with a shrinking business in a fast-growing industry sector. Evidently, investors considering buying in at the IPO had the same concerns, as evidenced by the fact that Carlyle had to hold on to 66% of the shares at float, a percentage not usually seen in deals of this type.

One glaring turnoff was undoubtedly Ortho Clinical's results. SEC filing show the company's loss in the first nine months of 2020 was $171 million, which exceeded its loss for the same period a year earlier. The company is also saddled with a huge amount of debt - $3.7 billion, just short of the company's market cap of $4 billion.

Ortho Clinical says it will use the cash raised in the IPO proceeds to cut some of its debt and for working capital and general corporate use.

Besides its Covid-19 diagnostics, Ortho Clinical has several tests to monitor disease progression and blood typing. Evaluate called the company the "world's biggest pure-play diagnostics group." Other public companies on the list are Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Quidel Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL). With Ortho Clincial's growth expected to be lethargic, Evaluate expects the company to be knocked from the top position by cancer-focused Exact Sciences in 2022, and infectious disease diagnostics group Quidel in 2024.

On a positive note, Ortho Clinical estimates that its addressable market is worth $26 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% from 2020 to 2024.

In an S-1 filing, the company said it competes in the two largest in-vitro diagnostics markets, immunoassay and clinical chemistry, worth a combined $24 billion.

The company expects its clinical lab business to grow thanks to an aging population, a greater need for chronic disease testing and the emergence of new diseases.

