National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Twilio Inc, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells The Trade Desk Inc, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company National Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Twilio Inc, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , FIRST TRUST PORTFO, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 963 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of National Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,343 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,387 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,818 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 151,046 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.44% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 606,614 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $76.64, with an estimated average price of $70.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 127,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $84.28, with an estimated average price of $75.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 115,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.184300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.500900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 346.15%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 650.55%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 152,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1126.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 149.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 128,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 174,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $177.47.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $59.11 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.5.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $4.99.