National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Twilio Inc, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells The Trade Desk Inc, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company National Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Twilio Inc, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , FIRST TRUST PORTFO, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 963 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DNL, FNX, LMND, IJS, PAGS, FC, SNOW, PSTH, STIP, ARKG, CSQ, EHT, FVRR, REM, SIVB, USA, NIE, MEDS, SBE, IPV, XT, AVY, GPC, HDB, ALT, MDC, MHK, VTRS, PWR, TTWO, TSN, UHS, ZBH, BRK.A, CLM, ETG, NFJ, BDJ, FSLR, BGY, HCA, REGI, WDAY, NCLH, GWPH, SYF, THQ, STOR, NNDM, PJT, EDIT, GRWG, YUMC, APPN, SPOT, ORCC, NET, THBR, WPF, LI, GDRX, ARKW, BOTZ, DGRW, EMQQ, JKK, QCLN, SLQD, SPHD, TAN, UWM, VIGI, VIXY, VRP, ALGN, RIOT, BIDU, BLDP, BC, XEC, CTAS, EV, GATX, MTB, MGA, NXST, PBR, RF, STE, STKL, TOT, WAB, WOR, MCR, MVF, NHS, BXMX, EVG, EOD, EDD, RGA, AL, HEQ, DPG, XYL, ZNGA, BGB, SSTK, SCM, NRZ, AAL, TPVG, PE, NEP, TRU, RACE, NTNX, SMAR, AMCI, JMIA, PD, SDGR, SOAC, AMWL, EWJ, FHLC, FMB, LIT, PEY, ROBO, SCHB, SCHE, SMDV, PWFL, FAX, AEF, PHK, CLNY, PLYA, WTRH, VXX,
- Added Positions: SHOP, TWLO, IJR, MDYG, ITB, ESGU, DPZ, TDOC, MBB, IVW, TSLA, PKW, FTNT, VEEV, IGSB, AMGN, FSLY, ARKK, AMZN, ESGE, XLP, DKNG, GLTR, APPS, MRNA, PLTR, UPS, AMD, HAS, PTON, IYW, MOAT, XLC, BRK.B, SPLK, PAYC, SQ, NIO, STNE, BNTX, FBT, IAGG, AMED, FCEL, MRVL, VXRT, GDV, EMD, CRWD, DSI, FTCS, ITA, IYY, PBW, RPG, SHYG, SLV, TLT, VLUE, VTI, ABMD, ATVI, IEP, ADSK, BAX, CCL, SCHW, CTXS, CLF, STZ, GLW, DHR, D, F, GE, MTCH, INO, INTU, JBLU, MAR, NVAX, PLUG, CRM, LUV, TEX, UL, WPC, PMM, UTF, PFN, IGD, BOE, MA, ETY, EXG, AOD, VTA, SRNE, OCSL, WKHS, PHYS, RNET, APO, ENPH, ATHM, CGC, W, RUN, ATXI, SPCE, KLR, DOCU, GH, YETI, DOW, ALC, CHWY, WORK, CIBR, FIVG, HDV, ICF, ICLN, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IWD, QQQ, TIP, VONG, XLB, XLE, XME, ALL, APH, NLY, ABR, AZPN, AZO, BP, BELFB, BIO, CDNS, CMCL, CMI, LOAN, DD, ECL, ENB, EFX, LHX, ICE, IONS, LMT, MGM, MU, ES, PPL, PBI, POOL, SLB, TRV, TK, TSCO, VOD, ALJJ, OPK, ET, TDG, MHD, CIK, GAB, JQC, FRA, NRO, NMZ, CII, GLV, EOI, KYN, ETV, GPM, IGA, TEL, AWK, BTG, AGNC, IBIO, STWD, OMER, DG, IHD, AMRS, GM, BCX, APTV, COOP, SUN, WHF, OR, NOMD, ACV, BLD, BOXL, ZDGE, CKPT, RA, NDRA, MBIO, ROKU, AVLR, TLRY, SONO, IAC, DBO, EFAV, FIXD, FXH, HYD, IJH, MGC, PGX, PNQI, SCHF, SCHG, SCHH, SCHP, SUB, VNLA, VPU, VV,
- Reduced Positions: TTD, AMT, BIV, VOO, IVV, BABA, VUG, MSFT, PANW, IWP, VB, VPL, LRCX, GLD, DGRO, COST, VO, V, MTUM, JNJ, VEA, VTV, VZ, IEFA, USMV, PG, PODD, AVGO, NOW, VBK, XLK, HD, TSM, ABT, HON, EPAM, JD, BSV, SUSA, XLU, JPM, MRK, NVDA, BNDX, ITOT, VWO, CSCO, LLY, XOM, FTEC, NEAR, VGT, T, ADBE, BMY, EPD, GIS, GILD, GSK, TGT, RNG, HYG, IGM, IVE, LQD, VIG, VMBS, IP, MCD, MPC, ABBV, KHC, AGG, EMLP, IYG, JNK, SHV, VCSH, VOT, AKAM, MO, BAC, CAT, DUK, GOOGL, INTC, KEY, PEP, QCOM, TXN, TMO, PFF, CVS, CVX, C, KO, MDLZ, MDT, BIF, LULU, CHGG, GOOG, BLV, SPY, CMCSA, IBM, NTES, NFLX, NKE, DIS, MSCI, PYPL, IBB, SPLV, VBR, VOE, XLF, XLY, CB, PLD, AEP, CIEN, PFE, LIN, USB, UNP, UNH, WFC, CMG, TMUS, PM, ZTS, BYND, CWB, EFA, GOVT, IAU, IEF, IWF, SHY, VCIT, VNQ, AJG, ADP, TFC, BLK, CSX, CLX, DLR, EQIX, EL, NEE, FISV, GD, HPQ, KLAC, LOW, MMC, MCK, MPW, MET, PRU, ROP, SNY, SHW, SO, SWK, TRI, VTR, WMT, XEL, BR, BX, MELI, FIBK, FSD, PSX, CDW, CTVA, DDOG, ANGL, BND, DON, EFG, GBIL, IXN, MGV, MINT, MUB, OEF, PSK, RSP, SMH, SPIP, SPTS, SRLN, VHT, XAR, XLI, ACN, AFL, APD, ALXN, AMP, BIIB, CMS, COF, COP, CCI, EMN, EW, EMR, EXC, FE, GPN, GGG, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, TT, ISRG, KMB, KR, LH, TGTX, MKTX, MTD, MS, NEM, NOK, NOC, NVS, ORCL, PNC, BKNG, PGR, PEG, RGEN, ROK, RDS.A, SPTN, SBUX, SUI, TDY, TER, TTC, TD, UBS, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WM, VVR, FCT, GGN, DAL, MASI, VRSK, GNRC, KKR, NXPI, APTS, FLT, KMI, HZNP, PCI, TWTR, HMHC, KEYS, CCD, OKTA, XFLT, ZS, PINS, MWK, AMCR, OTIS, ACWV, AMLP, CSM, DIA, DVY, EEM, EFV, EMB, FDL, FDN, FLOT, FTA, FTSL, GDX, HYLB, HYS, IEMG, IGOV, IWM, IWR, IXJ, IYR, JKE, JKF, MDY, MJ, PGF, PTLC, SCHD, SJNK, SLY, USHY, VEU, VFH, VIOG, VOOG, VSS, VXF, VYM, XLV, ASML, A, ARE, ABC, ADI, ANSS, AINV, AMAT, ARCC, AZN, SAN, BK, BCS, BBY, BMRN, SAM, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CCMP, CSWC, CAH, ADMP, LUMN, FIS, CME, CI, CL, ABEV, CPRT, CREE, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DE, DEO, DLB, DOV, ETN, ERJ, EXAS, FDX, M, FCX, GS, HAL, HIG, INFO, ITW, IRM, JCI, MAS, MITK, NJR, NYCB, NSC, INSG, NUE, ORI, OHI, PPG, PKG, PAAS, PH, PAYX, PENN, RJF, RSG, ROST, SBAC, SMG, STX, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SWN, SRCL, SF, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TPX, GL, RIG, X, RTX, MTN, GWW, WBA, WST, WDC, WMB, WEC, WWD, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, HQH, ZTR, RQI, EVV, NVG, NXJ, PFL, EVT, JRO, ETW, AWP, LLNW, CHW, MAIN, ULTA, TWO, SVM, KL, BUD, PMT, XXII, CHTR, ST, FRC, NMFC, FBIO, GWRE, CG, GHY, APAM, HASI, DOC, KPTI, BRG, FSK, ECC, SYNH, SEDG, BKI, APLE, GNL, AQMS, HLI, MIME, ENIC, SITE, FTV, MEDP, CRSP, IIPR, SNAP, AFIN, VICI, COLD, LYFT, ZM, UBER, 4Q01, AGZ, BKLN, CFA, IGIB, DES, DGT, DHS, EDIV, FDD, FEM, FPE, FPX, FTSM, FV, FVD, FXD, HACK, IDV, IFV, IGV, IHI, IUSV, IWN, IWO, IYT, LMBS, MGK, NOBL, PSI, PSJ, PTH, QTEC, QUAL, QYLD, RYT, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, SDY, SPXU, SPYV, USIG, VGK, VIS, VONE, VONV, VT, VXUS, XBI, XRT,
- Sold Out: SPYG, LVGO, VYMI, REZ, MED, DFS, ABB, HIO, ADM, HPE, REGN, RMD, DNKN, SPAQ, NLOK, DGX, EBAY, ZTO, EA, CNOB, IPOB, CHE, BSX, FPF, ANTM, LYB, STT, BIL, SAIL, BILI, CTSH, WPM, K, PLMR, MTH, FTC, VNT, VER, PNR, ZI, MIK, USO, MTBC, AIO, VSLR, HCAC, PLYM, HTGC, SE, PSLV, BBBY, CS, MNST, HST, LEG, LXP, MAC, NEPH, NTRS, SGEN, SCI, NGL, WHR, MHN, MYJ, OLED, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, PNNT, AMRN, VUZI, GNW, MIE, ALDX, CBLI, PTN, MOGU, EYEN, SIRI,
For the details of National Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of National Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,343 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,387 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,818 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 151,046 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.44%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 606,614 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $76.64, with an estimated average price of $70.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 127,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $84.28, with an estimated average price of $75.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 115,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.184300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.500900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 346.15%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1272.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 650.55%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 152,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1126.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 149.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 128,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 174,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $177.47.Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85.Sold Out: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $59.11 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.5.Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $4.99.
