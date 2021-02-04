Bollard Group LLC Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Viatris Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Boeing Co, AT&T Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Viatris Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells DraftKings Inc, Boeing Co, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bollard Group LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTI, VEU, VTRS, GMAB, GLN, HZNP, NTY0, SQ, UMC, VNQ, VOO,

VTI, VEU, VTRS, GMAB, GLN, HZNP, NTY0, SQ, UMC, VNQ, VOO, Added Positions: MSGS, ADBE, QQQ, UL, ZM, COST, HPE, NVDA, RGEN, WBK,

MSGS, ADBE, QQQ, UL, ZM, COST, HPE, NVDA, RGEN, WBK, Reduced Positions: BSX, DKNG, BA, T, EPD, CVX, BCE, ENB, FE, KMI, USB, PEAK, MMP, PM, PPL, RCI, BNS, COP, BHP, NTR, ABT, RDS.A, HEP, BP, DE, AJG, TRP, CINF, KO, KMB, NEE, OKE, PSX, BAC, CAT, EXC, XOM, JPM, MDB, PAA, ROL, VLO, WMT, WY, MMM, AAPL, COF, CLX, CL, DUK, EMR, ET, EOG, FTS, HON, JNJ, MRK, MS, MPLX, OKTA, PG, RYN, TWLO, WFC, ASIX, AFL, MO, ABC, ASH, C, CMCSA, CAG, CTVA, DG, DOW, DD, FLR, GIS, GPC, GS, IAC, INTC, IBM, IGM, IBB, IWR, IWM, KHC, LOW, LULU, MAS, MTCH, MCD, MDT, ORCL, PFE, QCOM, REZI, SLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLB, XLRE, XLU, KRE, BLD, UNP, VVV, OIH, VEA,

BSX, DKNG, BA, T, EPD, CVX, BCE, ENB, FE, KMI, USB, PEAK, MMP, PM, PPL, RCI, BNS, COP, BHP, NTR, ABT, RDS.A, HEP, BP, DE, AJG, TRP, CINF, KO, KMB, NEE, OKE, PSX, BAC, CAT, EXC, XOM, JPM, MDB, PAA, ROL, VLO, WMT, WY, MMM, AAPL, COF, CLX, CL, DUK, EMR, ET, EOG, FTS, HON, JNJ, MRK, MS, MPLX, OKTA, PG, RYN, TWLO, WFC, ASIX, AFL, MO, ABC, ASH, C, CMCSA, CAG, CTVA, DG, DOW, DD, FLR, GIS, GPC, GS, IAC, INTC, IBM, IGM, IBB, IWR, IWM, KHC, LOW, LULU, MAS, MTCH, MCD, MDT, ORCL, PFE, QCOM, REZI, SLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLB, XLRE, XLU, KRE, BLD, UNP, VVV, OIH, VEA, Sold Out: MSGE, DXCM, GOLD, UN, VNT, GTXMQ, NBRV, LW, KODK, WBA, PNC, GLT, OXY, JWN, NBR, MMLP, HAL,

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 31,297,711 shares, 42.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,667 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 332,195 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 290,746 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,748 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.392800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.800400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 216.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $173.420800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $486.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 601.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $543.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.64. The stock is now traded at around $218.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $44.83.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.