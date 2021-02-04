>
Bollard Group LLC Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Viatris Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Boeing Co, AT&T Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: MSGS +2.1% QQQ +0.8% ADBE +1.31% UL -5.94% NVDA +0.12% RGEN +1.99% VTI +1.04% VTRS -0.5% VEU +0% GMAB +0.86% VNQ +0.99% H +2.16%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Viatris Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells DraftKings Inc, Boeing Co, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bollard Group LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bollard Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bollard+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bollard Group LLC
  1. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 31,297,711 shares, 42.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,667 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 332,195 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 290,746 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,748 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.392800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.800400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 216.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $173.420800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $486.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 601.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $543.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.64. The stock is now traded at around $218.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Sold Out: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $44.83.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bollard Group LLC. Also check out:

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)