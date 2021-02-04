Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLP, KRE, JETS, AAPL,

XLP, KRE, JETS, AAPL, Added Positions: VWO, XLK, VO, BND, XLC, VGK, VCSH, VPL, TIP, GLD, EWC, SPLG, VCIT, EWY, VNQ, USCI, VB,

VWO, XLK, VO, BND, XLC, VGK, VCSH, VPL, TIP, GLD, EWC, SPLG, VCIT, EWY, VNQ, USCI, VB, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWM, VOO, XLE, SPY, IJH, IAU,

QQQ, IWM, VOO, XLE, SPY, IJH, IAU, Sold Out: XLI, XLB, ITM,

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 482,054 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 65,076 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 342,598 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 255,989 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 130,426 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.72%

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 102,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 76,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.878100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 111,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $135.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 482,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 105.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 58,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.477500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 44,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 130,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 96,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 98,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.27.