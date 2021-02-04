Marshall Financial Group Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Marshall Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall Financial Group Inc . As of 2020Q4, Marshall Financial Group Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AOA, BAC, IWN,
- Added Positions: SCHB, VTV, SCHV, SCHX, VOO, VO, VB, SCHM, IWP, SCHA, VUG, SCHE, SCHF, MTUM, BNDX, EMB, AOR, SCHC,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHH, VEA, IWF, IWO, EEM, IWD, JNJ, AAPL, MSFT, VWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 244,636 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 149,881 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 266,403 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 242,555 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 161,666 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
Marshall Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $64.21, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.802600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Marshall Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.331500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Marshall Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Marshall Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.552300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 123,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Marshall Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 69,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Marshall Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $353.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Marshall Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Marshall Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.037500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.
