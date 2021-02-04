>
Barry Investment Advisors, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, Tyson Foods Inc, Insperity Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

February 04, 2021 | About: FNDF +0.3% TSN +1.12% EMLP +0.14% KMB -0.67% VGLT -0.21% ITA +1.96% NSP +3.63% TOTL +0.04% PSX +0.81% VWO -0.04% VYMI -0.02% V +3.64%

New Bedford, MA, based Investment company Barry Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, Tyson Foods Inc, Insperity Inc, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells Oracle Corp, Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mizuho Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barry Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barry+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barry Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 291,002 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 297,249 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 467,253 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  4. CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 563,146 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 632.21%
  5. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) - 418,313 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 65,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 632.21%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 563,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 2040.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.390700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 122,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 377.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 188,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 203.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barry Investment Advisors, LLC.

