Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Amgen Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: QQQ +0.83% ESGU +0.92% DIA +0.91% TSLA -1.03% SPY +0.9% MBB +0.02% SPLG +0.96% SPIB +0.1% FTEC +1.22% JD -0.93% RODM +0.03% A +1.23%

Investment company Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Amgen Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owns 311 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+peak+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 640,689 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,114 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.92%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 395,691 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.89%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 107,401 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.36%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.254900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 632,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.978100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 391,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.819100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.662900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 152,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 95.36%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 107,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 395,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 158.62%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 62,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $842.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 37,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 86,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2549.46%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 91,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.



