Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Amgen Inc

Investment company Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Amgen Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owns 311 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, SPIB, FTEC, JD, RODM, ATVI, SIZE, VOO, SPTL, SPYG, USHY, NEE, PLUG, SJNK, FIS, SCHW, MRNA, MCHI, MDT, AVAV, NET, FNF, TMO, SPAB, SPHD, DE, URI, WM, CMI, BKI, CAG, VMBS, CTXS, SCHX, RSP, VCLT, QUAL, PEY, VUG, ED, BYND, NTLA, TEAM, STX, PLTR, VMC, TSCO, WDC, ASML, LUMN, CL, EW, HBAN, PRU, TJX, SCHV, CNNE, MGK, IWO, IWN, HYLS, PTON, KNDI, EVGN, LXRX,
- Added Positions: QQQ, ESGU, DIA, TSLA, SPY, MBB, AMZN, MRK, INTU, AMD, MCD, MSFT, MRVL, NVDA, XLK, ZM, CAT, CRWD, ADBE, NIO, PFE, ALL, NFLX, SQ, IGSB, GOVT, FB, NVTA, LRCX, PEP, BA, PYPL, OKTA, DOCU, FVRR, GLD, LLY, JPM, TXN, WMT, AGG, USMV, AXP, COST, INTC, PG, MA, TMUS, V, TWLO, ROKU, SPOT, DOW, FTSM, MUB, BAC, BK, FDX, IRM, JNJ, MGM, MCHP, ORCL, PBCT, PSA, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, NLOK, TGT, DIS, EBAY, TEL, LULU, KMI, NOW, ABBV, TTD, ARKK, FMB, IWP, MUNI, PZA, SUB, TIP, VGT, XLY, ABT, AMAT, GE, NEM, PH, TSM, UNH, WYNN, MELI, SPCE, UBER, SITM, BNDX, CWB, EFAV, EMB, FPE, IBB, IUSG, IWD, IWF, LMBS, MDY, SCHF, SCHG, SPLV, VTEB, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, LQD, AMGN, IJR, IXN, NEAR, CSCO, HD, GILD, CRM, GOOGL, CVX, VRTX, EFG, HYG, TLT, IBM, TDOC, TRV, IWM, LMT, T, RTX, BX, FISV, CMCSA, VZ, WFC, LOW, HON, EFA, PNC, SHOP, MET, EEM, UNP, NOC, XOM, EXPE, VCSH, IEF, BSV, SHY, SCHO, GS, GOOG, UPS, VGSH, CVS, GSY, C, KO, KR, VLUE, FLOT, AOA, AMCR, XSLV, SPSB, VEEV, MS, PPL, HPQ, QCOM, SBAC, BEN, VFC, WBA, BHK, PTY, EFT, BLK, BRK.B, AVGO, CBSH, F, GSK, SCHR, MO, NKE, NWBI, OKE, ITOT, ROST, SRE, SO, USB, AOK, WORK, ETV, BABA,
- Sold Out: ESGE, IEFA, IYG, BKNG, SPLK, GIS, DUK, WU, PFG, WMB, RNG, EELV, LHX, UN, CMA, CHWY, DOYU, IMGN, PANW, COTY, HEXO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 640,689 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,114 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.92%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 395,691 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.89%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 107,401 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.36%
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.254900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 632,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.978100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 391,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.819100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.662900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 152,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 95.36%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 107,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 395,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 158.62%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 62,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $842.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 37,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 86,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2549.46%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 91,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.
