Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Groupon Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Sells Edison International, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Citigroup Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Groupon Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Edison International, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Citigroup Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC owns 301 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 234,744 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 205,004 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,559 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 192,648 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 196,466 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Groupon Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 76,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $5.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 168,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $1.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 282,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.64 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 156,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 103,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $238.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 310.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.203000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 78.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 228.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.407000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.48.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $9.55.