Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Chubb, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells American Tower Corp, Unilever NV, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Investment company Altium Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells American Tower Corp, Unilever NV, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Biogen Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Altium Wealth Management LLC owns 324 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 480,016 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,925,745 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 247,702 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,177,342 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 680,936 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $289.137400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $842.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 98.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.899600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $202.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $17.09 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $59.96.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $31.71.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.