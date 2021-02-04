Mirsky Financial Management Corp. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Corning Inc

Investment company Mirsky Financial Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, BTC iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Corning Inc, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirsky Financial Management Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Mirsky Financial Management Corp. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFA, IEMG, BMY, AMZN,

EFA, IEMG, BMY, AMZN, Added Positions: IVW, AGG, IJS, SHY, MUB, IEF, IAGG, FLOT, IVV, TIP, AAPL, HDV, IEI,

IVW, AGG, IJS, SHY, MUB, IEF, IAGG, FLOT, IVV, TIP, AAPL, HDV, IEI, Reduced Positions: FHLC, IJH, NYF, IEFA, GLW, IJR, REGL, IVE, EEMV, STIP, DGRO, EMB,

For the details of MIRSKY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirsky+financial+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 184,791 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 122,289 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 172,012 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 191,891 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 194,065 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 275.51%

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3305.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 64 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 194,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.500900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 60,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirsky Financial Management Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $386.336700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.