Halbert, Hargrove Buys BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

February 04, 2021 | About: IWV +1.04% AAPL +1.97% IEF -0.03% MINT +0% USRT +1.01% MSFT -0.66% DBX -0.44% ZTS +1.06% VONE +0.97% ISRG +1.56% IR -1.15% M +2.54%

Investment company Halbert, Hargrove (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Halbert, Hargrove. As of 2020Q4, Halbert, Hargrove owns 106 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Halbert, Hargrove
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 490,556 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,766,280 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 531,476 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,336,174 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,406,270 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $156.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $151.33 and $175.21, with an estimated average price of $165.53. The stock is now traded at around $180.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $759.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.47%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 50,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $135.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 112,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 268,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 262,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.



