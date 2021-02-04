Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSC

Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Nottingham Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USHY, GDX, CHW, BA, TSLA, T, AXP, PFN, CGO,

USHY, GDX, CHW, BA, TSLA, T, AXP, PFN, CGO, Added Positions: GLDM, LDUR, MINT, IVW, BRK.B, IYY, SMMU, MGK, SUSB, AMZN, BSCL, XBI, HD, BBN, TIP,

GLDM, LDUR, MINT, IVW, BRK.B, IYY, SMMU, MGK, SUSB, AMZN, BSCL, XBI, HD, BBN, TIP, Reduced Positions: VGIT, USMV, IEFA, IAU, SPYG, SPYV, EFAV, VCIT, GSY, IEF, SRLN, IWF, JPST, IWD, IJH, XLU, IJR, SRVR, VGLT, IPAY, ESGD, IEMG, BSCM, IVE, KWEB, EEMV, BOTZ, TOTL, HDV, IXJ, BIL, IBB, SPIB, VRP, ESGE, KBWB, SPSM, ITOT, BRK.A, SCZ, SPMD, VNQ, SLV, VWO, INTC, VIG, PG, VZ, DIS, EFA, EMLC, GLD, ITE, SBUX, JNJ, VO, GOOGL, SPDW, XLF, IBM,

VGIT, USMV, IEFA, IAU, SPYG, SPYV, EFAV, VCIT, GSY, IEF, SRLN, IWF, JPST, IWD, IJH, XLU, IJR, SRVR, VGLT, IPAY, ESGD, IEMG, BSCM, IVE, KWEB, EEMV, BOTZ, TOTL, HDV, IXJ, BIL, IBB, SPIB, VRP, ESGE, KBWB, SPSM, ITOT, BRK.A, SCZ, SPMD, VNQ, SLV, VWO, INTC, VIG, PG, VZ, DIS, EFA, EMLC, GLD, ITE, SBUX, JNJ, VO, GOOGL, SPDW, XLF, IBM, Sold Out: EZU, FLOT, VMC, MMM, AMGN,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 805,955 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.09% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 792,292 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,019 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 937,797 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.69% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 538,743 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.07%

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 245,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 121,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $210.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $842.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 186.20%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 541,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.135400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $97.481800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.