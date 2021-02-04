Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 439 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDYG, PKW, VGSH, PSCT, IEI, FPE, ANGL, ILMN, EWJ, HYEM, XLE, TSM, VPU, EWP, SPTS, PRF, VOT, PCY, MOAT, IJS, BLOK, VAW, EFG, SPLG, IAGG, VFH, ITOT, LQD, UNG, MMIN, TFI, SCHM, SCHO, SPHB, DFS, COF, KMX, SCHW, EW, TT, MAR, MU, PPBI, PGR, LUV, CMG, DAL, BK, 50AA, CFG, TTD, TQB, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, UBER, DIA, DSI, UDJP,

MDYG, PKW, VGSH, PSCT, IEI, FPE, ANGL, ILMN, EWJ, HYEM, XLE, TSM, VPU, EWP, SPTS, PRF, VOT, PCY, MOAT, IJS, BLOK, VAW, EFG, SPLG, IAGG, VFH, ITOT, LQD, UNG, MMIN, TFI, SCHM, SCHO, SPHB, DFS, COF, KMX, SCHW, EW, TT, MAR, MU, PPBI, PGR, LUV, CMG, DAL, BK, 50AA, CFG, TTD, TQB, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, UBER, DIA, DSI, UDJP, Added Positions: IJR, IWM, CWB, VMBS, QQQ, FB, MSFT, VNQ, ADBE, MA, ABT, V, IWP, ACN, ADSK, UNH, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, PYPL, BOND, IYC, PGX, VNLA, VTEB, GOOGL, CRM, SBUX, BSV, TOTL, VYMI, ALGN, IT, DG, BIV, BNDX, PXH, AMZN, ENB, ISRG, JPM, NKE, REGN, FTF, EMD, MSCI, IQV, FSKR, BLV, EMQQ, FNDF, IAU, IVW, SHY, SPYD, XT, ABC, BAC, BLK, FIS, NFLX, ES, BKNG, PG, ANTM, TSLA, AGG, IGSB, DEM, DTH, EEM, ESGU, FEP, FNDA, GSLC, IJH, IWD, IYW, MBB, MUB, MUNI, PCEF, SHYG, SPAB, SPTM, SRLN, STPZ, TIP, VB, VGT, VYM, CB, PLD, AMD, AFL, AEE, AMAT, TFC, BCRX, BA, CVS, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, ETN, EMR, XOM, FDX, FISV, GD, GE, GPC, GS, HON, INO, LOW, MMC, MCD, MS, NVDA, PEP, LIN, PRU, SNY, SRE, SHW, SYK, TJX, TMO, USB, WMT, DIS, WM, XEL, YUM, AWK, NNVC, AAL, BABA, SQ, DOCU, TLSA, BKLN, DINT, DRW, EFA, ESGE, FIXD, GLD, HYG, HYS, IXN, JHML, JNK, PJP, QLD, ROM, SCHA, SIVR, SPYV, USMV, VIG, VO, VXUS,

IJR, IWM, CWB, VMBS, QQQ, FB, MSFT, VNQ, ADBE, MA, ABT, V, IWP, ACN, ADSK, UNH, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, PYPL, BOND, IYC, PGX, VNLA, VTEB, GOOGL, CRM, SBUX, BSV, TOTL, VYMI, ALGN, IT, DG, BIV, BNDX, PXH, AMZN, ENB, ISRG, JPM, NKE, REGN, FTF, EMD, MSCI, IQV, FSKR, BLV, EMQQ, FNDF, IAU, IVW, SHY, SPYD, XT, ABC, BAC, BLK, FIS, NFLX, ES, BKNG, PG, ANTM, TSLA, AGG, IGSB, DEM, DTH, EEM, ESGU, FEP, FNDA, GSLC, IJH, IWD, IYW, MBB, MUB, MUNI, PCEF, SHYG, SPAB, SPTM, SRLN, STPZ, TIP, VB, VGT, VYM, CB, PLD, AMD, AFL, AEE, AMAT, TFC, BCRX, BA, CVS, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, ETN, EMR, XOM, FDX, FISV, GD, GE, GPC, GS, HON, INO, LOW, MMC, MCD, MS, NVDA, PEP, LIN, PRU, SNY, SRE, SHW, SYK, TJX, TMO, USB, WMT, DIS, WM, XEL, YUM, AWK, NNVC, AAL, BABA, SQ, DOCU, TLSA, BKLN, DINT, DRW, EFA, ESGE, FIXD, GLD, HYG, HYS, IXN, JHML, JNK, PJP, QLD, ROM, SCHA, SIVR, SPYV, USMV, VIG, VO, VXUS, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPYG, MTUM, SECT, XLK, FLOT, EMLC, SPLV, EWU, VRP, VWO, PFF, QDF, VOO, BRK.A, NEAR, VEA, O, IDV, IEFA, IYZ, SPY, XLP, ABBV, ITB, LDUR, VHT, XLU, BRK.B, JCI, WFC, RVT, EXG, PCI, ACWV, IEMG, IWF, PHB, SJNK, XBI, XHB, XLRE, XLV, CVX, GILD, INTC, JNJ, OKE, ORCL, PFE, PSA, JPC, HYT, IGR, ASHR, IBB, IEF, IHI, JPST, PPH, PSK, QUAL, RSP, SHM, SMH, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, TDIV, VCIT, VCSH, VEU, VXF, XLY, MMM, T, ATVI, APD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, APH, ADI, ADP, BIIB, BMY, CSX, CAT, CI, C, CL, COP, STZ, COO, CCI, CMI, DD, DUK, LLY, NEE, FCF, GIS, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, IBM, ITW, KMB, LRCX, LMT, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, NEM, NSC, PCAR, PAYX, QCOM, RSG, SLB, SIRI, SNPS, SYY, TXN, UPS, RTX, VZ, VRTX, WBA, WAT, EBAY, NVG, KYN, TMUS, TEL, CHTR, GM, KMI, MPC, PSX, TWTR, ACWI, AOK, CMF, CQQQ, DES, DVY, EFAV, EIS, EMB, EWC, EWG, EWT, EWY, FDL, FNDE, GSIE, HDV, HYD, IHE, IVE, IWS, JPIN, KOMP, KWEB, MINT, SLQD, SUSB, USHY, VLUE, VTI,

IVV, SPYG, MTUM, SECT, XLK, FLOT, EMLC, SPLV, EWU, VRP, VWO, PFF, QDF, VOO, BRK.A, NEAR, VEA, O, IDV, IEFA, IYZ, SPY, XLP, ABBV, ITB, LDUR, VHT, XLU, BRK.B, JCI, WFC, RVT, EXG, PCI, ACWV, IEMG, IWF, PHB, SJNK, XBI, XHB, XLRE, XLV, CVX, GILD, INTC, JNJ, OKE, ORCL, PFE, PSA, JPC, HYT, IGR, ASHR, IBB, IEF, IHI, JPST, PPH, PSK, QUAL, RSP, SHM, SMH, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, TDIV, VCIT, VCSH, VEU, VXF, XLY, MMM, T, ATVI, APD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, APH, ADI, ADP, BIIB, BMY, CSX, CAT, CI, C, CL, COP, STZ, COO, CCI, CMI, DD, DUK, LLY, NEE, FCF, GIS, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, IBM, ITW, KMB, LRCX, LMT, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, NEM, NSC, PCAR, PAYX, QCOM, RSG, SLB, SIRI, SNPS, SYY, TXN, UPS, RTX, VZ, VRTX, WBA, WAT, EBAY, NVG, KYN, TMUS, TEL, CHTR, GM, KMI, MPC, PSX, TWTR, ACWI, AOK, CMF, CQQQ, DES, DVY, EFAV, EIS, EMB, EWC, EWG, EWT, EWY, FDL, FNDE, GSIE, HDV, HYD, IHE, IVE, IWS, JPIN, KOMP, KWEB, MINT, SLQD, SUSB, USHY, VLUE, VTI, Sold Out: VDC, SHV, BIL, DXJ, EDV, NAD, AMJ, VER, TLT, SCHP, BDX, PDM, RQI, PPT, EQIX, BSX, TNXP,

For the details of Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orion+portfolio+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) - 15,183,435 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,064,486 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 860.27% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,975,300 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 275,679 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,912 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.62%

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.843000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 534,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.053400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 270,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.593800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 124,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The purchase prices were between $87.53 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $105.14. The stock is now traded at around $136.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.256700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.27%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,064,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 350.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 227.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 111,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 483,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $265.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 201.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.62%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $386.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 148,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.81%. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.77%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 12,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 3,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 169,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.9%. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 241,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 95.66%. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC still held 6,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.