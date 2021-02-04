Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo

Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 553 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CIBR, ICLN, SLQD, RYT, LDOS, MDB, MAXR, UTG, AAXJ, ULTA, BUD, BEAM, ROKU, CXP, VTRS, IEX, CGC, SDGR, COUP, BAND, AHCO, DOCU, FLGT, NIO, DLTH, FUTU, SHOP, ORCC, NET, VIR, ATHM, IPOC, BIGC, DKNG, BEKE, BOTZ, ITB, OIH, ROM, SDY, USD, EBS, GOLD, BMRN, BXMT, CX, ERIC, IIVI, PENN, QDEL, WPM, SLP, TRI, THO, UL, GTLS, HTGC, CYBR, INFN, MAG, MAIN, BEP, AG, SRNE, STWD, PRLB, VCRA, NCLH, XONE, ABR, FIVN, AKTS,

VTIP, BRK.B, AMZN, IYW, ATRI, RGA, AAPL, SSB, PFF, ENB, CCI, MBB, IJK, JNJ, PEP, AMGN, BAC, KO, MSFT, GOOGL, ABBV, ARKK, IYJ, EPD, VZ, IVW, HD, PYPL, CSCO, RY, CRM, BABA, SO, DIS, MUB, VIG, ABT, FB, BDX, DUK, MCD, RTX, WMT, ICF, XLK, ATO, BMY, DD, JPM, MA, IQV, STIP, XLU, CL, HON, PG, GOOG, IEFA, IJH, IJT, VUG, D, INTC, NOC, PFE, QCOM, LULU, DOW, CARR, GLD, IJS, IWM, SLV, SLYV, SPYV, VPU, XLC, XLV, PLD, AMT, BA, CAT, STZ, DEO, GD, LHX, LMT, MDT, MRK, NOK, REGN, SNA, LUV, TXN, TMO, TMUS, KDP, TSLA, BZUN, CRWD, FVRR, EFG, HYG, IDU, IVE, IYF, IYY, SCHE, SCHV, SPEM, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, XLF, WFC, EFA, IJR, PRFZ, XOM, DAL, DG, NKE, FLRN, LOW, COP, UPS, CVX, ORCL, SBUX, EZM, GS, IBM, VOO, XLI, T, AMD, IYH, LQD, SCHA, SCHX, BND, OTIS, WDAY, SHY, TIP, NOW, XLE, GILD, GSK, SLB, NKTR, PPG, SPSM, KBWB, GE, FLO, FDX, SCHD, ECL, DE, SPLG, XLY, C, VDE, VGT, VIS, VO, CI, CHKP, COF, BP, XLRE, XLNX, CVET, MELI, V, GRA, PSX, UNH, ESPR, HLT, SQ, TWLO, IWO, ZM, BKNG, AMJ, ARKG, EES, NSC, FLOT, ISRG, IAU,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 141,286 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,450 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,294 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.51% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 218,253 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $106.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $261.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $281.27. The stock is now traded at around $399.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 218,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Atrion Corp by 200.24%. The purchase prices were between $576.6 and $672.2, with an estimated average price of $621.13. The stock is now traded at around $664.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $95.44 and $126.79, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in South State Corp by 256.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $19.81 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $23.91.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Park National Corp. The sale prices were between $84.48 and $108.69, with an estimated average price of $98.67.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.09.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.