Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Un

Investment company Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever PLC, sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Unilever NV, SAP SE, RBC Bearings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. owns 578 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITE, AZO, USHY, IWD, ACWI, HDB, JKE, ANGL, ARKK, SNE, CUZ, DCT, SPHB, SQM, SVW, TEAM, SGT, EEMA, LW, PDI, PSX, JKS, HTHT, GSHD, NCNO, AME, EFV, IHI, IUSG, IVE, NOBL, SPY, VGK, REGN, GGG, ILMN, DE, KSU, KB, GLW, MAR, PCAR, CX, TMUS, WAT, HEES, RDS.B, LBTYK, BOH, BAM, VTI, SCHE, BBVA, DOX, VNQ, VO, IWS, EXPD, HOLX, ESGU, IRM, DES, LRCX, PVH, PS, SLG, SUI, HLI, BKI, FTAI, SEDG, UNM,

ITE, AZO, USHY, IWD, ACWI, HDB, JKE, ANGL, ARKK, SNE, CUZ, DCT, SPHB, SQM, SVW, TEAM, SGT, EEMA, LW, PDI, PSX, JKS, HTHT, GSHD, NCNO, AME, EFV, IHI, IUSG, IVE, NOBL, SPY, VGK, REGN, GGG, ILMN, DE, KSU, KB, GLW, MAR, PCAR, CX, TMUS, WAT, HEES, RDS.B, LBTYK, BOH, BAM, VTI, SCHE, BBVA, DOX, VNQ, VO, IWS, EXPD, HOLX, ESGU, IRM, DES, LRCX, PVH, PS, SLG, SUI, HLI, BKI, FTAI, SEDG, UNM, Added Positions: VCIT, XLY, XLF, XLK, XLE, XLI, UL, XLC, LQD, MSFT, VEU, V, VTV, SPSB, COO, IGIB, ELAN, UNH, FB, IGSB, ASML, ADBE, NOC, TSN, GOOG, AAXJ, FTCS, BMY, GIS, HIG, SMG, SRE, VRTX, MSCI, IVW, CB, ABT, AMZN, CVX, QCOM, RYAAY, SBUX, TER, RTX, WDAY, SITE, IVV, IWM, IYW, MBB, VPL, ABB, BAC, CRL, CHE, DUK, MRVL, NSC, ORCL, CRM, THO, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, NOW, PYPL, DOCU, FTC, FVD, IEMG, ANSS, AZPN, ADSK, FIS, CSGP, CPRT, CCI, EFX, NEE, FICO, GOOGL, JKHY, LH, MRK, MS, NDSN, PFE, PG, PGR, RELX, POOL, TRV, TJX, TXN, UNP, UPS, WM, IBKR, DG, SSNC, SPLK, BFAM, CDW, ALLE, LBRDK, FPE, IJH, SHYG, VLUE, MMM, PLD, T, ALXN, ALGN, AMED, AMT, ABC, ADI, AON, AZN, TFC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, CAH, CAT, CE, C, COP, ECL, LLY, EXC, EXPO, FAST, IT, GD, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ISRG, JCI, LEG, LII, MCD, SPGI, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, ORI, PNC, PEP, PHG, RIO, RBA, ROP, ROST, TYL, UBS, WPC, WRB, WST, ZBH, POR, BX, DFS, LOPE, VRSK, NXPI, GMAB, FRC, APO, PRLB, FIVE, PANW, ZTS, RNG, VEEV, GLOB, TDOC, BL, UBER, CRNC, IAC, BND, BNDX, EFG, MTUM, QQQ, USMV, VCLT, VGT, VOO, VUG, VYM, AOS, AAON, APD, AMGN, ADP, SAN, BXP, CNI, LUMN, CTSH, DHR, D, RDY, EMN, EMR, EQIX, EL, FLIR, GNTX, GFI, MNST, PEAK, HCSG, HSY, HST, ITW, IPG, J, MDLZ, LOGI, MKTX, MMC, MCO, NATI, NEOG, NI, NVO, NUE, ODFL, OKE, PII, PUK, PHM, O, SO, LSI, SYK, TGT, TRI, VMC, GWW, WBA, WCN, WSO, WEC, WWD, HEI.A, SMFG, CODI, HTGC, FAF, HPP, TAL, SBRA, VNET, APTV, GWRE, VIPS, SBSW, FOXF, ATHM, NAVI, KEYS, KHC, OLLI, BGNE, ARGX, AVLR, DOW, BILL, CARR, BIV, GLD, IGV, IMTM, IWF, JPIN, QQQE, VTIP,

VCIT, XLY, XLF, XLK, XLE, XLI, UL, XLC, LQD, MSFT, VEU, V, VTV, SPSB, COO, IGIB, ELAN, UNH, FB, IGSB, ASML, ADBE, NOC, TSN, GOOG, AAXJ, FTCS, BMY, GIS, HIG, SMG, SRE, VRTX, MSCI, IVW, CB, ABT, AMZN, CVX, QCOM, RYAAY, SBUX, TER, RTX, WDAY, SITE, IVV, IWM, IYW, MBB, VPL, ABB, BAC, CRL, CHE, DUK, MRVL, NSC, ORCL, CRM, THO, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, NOW, PYPL, DOCU, FTC, FVD, IEMG, ANSS, AZPN, ADSK, FIS, CSGP, CPRT, CCI, EFX, NEE, FICO, GOOGL, JKHY, LH, MRK, MS, NDSN, PFE, PG, PGR, RELX, POOL, TRV, TJX, TXN, UNP, UPS, WM, IBKR, DG, SSNC, SPLK, BFAM, CDW, ALLE, LBRDK, FPE, IJH, SHYG, VLUE, MMM, PLD, T, ALXN, ALGN, AMED, AMT, ABC, ADI, AON, AZN, TFC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, CAH, CAT, CE, C, COP, ECL, LLY, EXC, EXPO, FAST, IT, GD, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ISRG, JCI, LEG, LII, MCD, SPGI, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, ORI, PNC, PEP, PHG, RIO, RBA, ROP, ROST, TYL, UBS, WPC, WRB, WST, ZBH, POR, BX, DFS, LOPE, VRSK, NXPI, GMAB, FRC, APO, PRLB, FIVE, PANW, ZTS, RNG, VEEV, GLOB, TDOC, BL, UBER, CRNC, IAC, BND, BNDX, EFG, MTUM, QQQ, USMV, VCLT, VGT, VOO, VUG, VYM, AOS, AAON, APD, AMGN, ADP, SAN, BXP, CNI, LUMN, CTSH, DHR, D, RDY, EMN, EMR, EQIX, EL, FLIR, GNTX, GFI, MNST, PEAK, HCSG, HSY, HST, ITW, IPG, J, MDLZ, LOGI, MKTX, MMC, MCO, NATI, NEOG, NI, NVO, NUE, ODFL, OKE, PII, PUK, PHM, O, SO, LSI, SYK, TGT, TRI, VMC, GWW, WBA, WCN, WSO, WEC, WWD, HEI.A, SMFG, CODI, HTGC, FAF, HPP, TAL, SBRA, VNET, APTV, GWRE, VIPS, SBSW, FOXF, ATHM, NAVI, KEYS, KHC, OLLI, BGNE, ARGX, AVLR, DOW, BILL, CARR, BIV, GLD, IGV, IMTM, IWF, JPIN, QQQE, VTIP, Reduced Positions: XLP, SAP, HON, AXP, ROL, NVS, KMI, IEI, AES, AAPL, COF, WELL, IP, JNJ, HCA, SHY, TLT, BCE, BIIB, ENB, FNF, GSK, INTC, KMB, MDT, PPL, BKNG, WRK, SYY, TSM, WFC, IEFA, SPAB, VGIT, XLV, AIG, BP, BTI, CVS, KO, GPN, HD, LNC, LOW, PXD, VZ, WMT, PM, PAYC, BABA, ACWV, GSLC, IEF, TOTL, VCSH, AKAM, MO, AMAT, BLK, CSCO, CTXS, STZ, CREE, XRAY, DEO, DLB, DD, EIX, RE, XOM, FDX, GPC, LHX, HAS, ICE, INTU, LAMR, LMT, MET, NUAN, PPG, LIN, SBAC, SNY, SWK, TU, USB, ANTM, WHR, WMB, BR, TEL, ULTA, FTNT, GM, BAH, MPC, HASI, BURL, TWTR, CFG, GDDY, SNAP, CTVA, IAA, CACG, DVY, HDV, IYG, TIP, VIG, VYMI, AMG, AEP, AMP, AJG, BHP, BDX, BMRN, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CDNS, SCHW, LNG, CME, CL, CMI, DISCA, ETN, EA, FCX, GILD, GS, HAE, HXL, HUBB, HUN, IBM, IMGN, IONS, LEN, MGA, MKL, MORN, MSI, NICE, NUVA, PAYX, PEG, STX, SHW, SWKS, STT, GL, TOT, UMPQ, VFC, VOD, WDC, WY, QRTEA, WU, VMW, CHTR, LYB, EPAM, FEYE, DNOW, FWONK, SYF, NOMD, TRU, LSXMK, NTNX, GH, ALC, AMCR, OTIS, BIL, DEM, EFA, HYLS, IEUR, VMBS,

XLP, SAP, HON, AXP, ROL, NVS, KMI, IEI, AES, AAPL, COF, WELL, IP, JNJ, HCA, SHY, TLT, BCE, BIIB, ENB, FNF, GSK, INTC, KMB, MDT, PPL, BKNG, WRK, SYY, TSM, WFC, IEFA, SPAB, VGIT, XLV, AIG, BP, BTI, CVS, KO, GPN, HD, LNC, LOW, PXD, VZ, WMT, PM, PAYC, BABA, ACWV, GSLC, IEF, TOTL, VCSH, AKAM, MO, AMAT, BLK, CSCO, CTXS, STZ, CREE, XRAY, DEO, DLB, DD, EIX, RE, XOM, FDX, GPC, LHX, HAS, ICE, INTU, LAMR, LMT, MET, NUAN, PPG, LIN, SBAC, SNY, SWK, TU, USB, ANTM, WHR, WMB, BR, TEL, ULTA, FTNT, GM, BAH, MPC, HASI, BURL, TWTR, CFG, GDDY, SNAP, CTVA, IAA, CACG, DVY, HDV, IYG, TIP, VIG, VYMI, AMG, AEP, AMP, AJG, BHP, BDX, BMRN, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CDNS, SCHW, LNG, CME, CL, CMI, DISCA, ETN, EA, FCX, GILD, GS, HAE, HXL, HUBB, HUN, IBM, IMGN, IONS, LEN, MGA, MKL, MORN, MSI, NICE, NUVA, PAYX, PEG, STX, SHW, SWKS, STT, GL, TOT, UMPQ, VFC, VOD, WDC, WY, QRTEA, WU, VMW, CHTR, LYB, EPAM, FEYE, DNOW, FWONK, SYF, NOMD, TRU, LSXMK, NTNX, GH, ALC, AMCR, OTIS, BIL, DEM, EFA, HYLS, IEUR, VMBS, Sold Out: STIP, UN, ROLL, HYG, PRI, CHRW, SGEN, AU, EWG, ZTO, ITOT, ISTB, TSCO, TMX, ARMK, XHB, DPZ, FOXA, ADAP, LSTR, GLIBA, FISV, ROK, JBHT, MBT, MANH, GE,

For the details of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestmark+advisory+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,013 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 110,361 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,863 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 227,573 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 125,878 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.95%

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $33.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1222.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.355500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $64.12. The stock is now traded at around $79.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 125,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 68,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 391,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 116.10%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 84,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 126.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.96.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $126.1.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.26.