Glassman Wealth Services Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Nikola Corp, Maximus Inc, Sells Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, PAVmed Inc

Investment company Glassman Wealth Services (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Nikola Corp, Maximus Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, PAVmed Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glassman Wealth Services. As of 2020Q4, Glassman Wealth Services owns 1466 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Glassman Wealth Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glassman+wealth+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 274,375 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 1,273,365 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,759 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 342,575 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.97%

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 220,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 342,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 348700.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $71.03. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 404.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 689.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 377.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.303300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.