Allianz Investment Management LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

February 04, 2021 | About: ANGL +0.12%

Investment company Allianz Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Allianz Investment Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: ANGL,
  • Reduced Positions: SPIB,

These are the top 5 holdings of Allianz Investment Management LLC
  1. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 8,671,604 shares, 75.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 1,253,704 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 3,352,050 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.41%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,647,840 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 977,987 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Allianz Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 3,352,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)