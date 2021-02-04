Allianz Investment Management LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Allianz Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Allianz Investment Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ANGL,

ANGL, Reduced Positions: SPIB,

For the details of Allianz Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allianz+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 8,671,604 shares, 75.75% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 1,253,704 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 3,352,050 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.41% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,647,840 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 977,987 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.

Allianz Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 3,352,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.