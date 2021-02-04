Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Salomon & Ludwin, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,384,130 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.95% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 330,837 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 315,093 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 540,188 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 274,752 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2053.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $154.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 1,384,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 341,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.68%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 123,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 94.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $446.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.