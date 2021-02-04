>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

February 04, 2021 | About: IVW +0.93% IJK +1.35% IJJ +1.55% IJT +1.62% IJS +1.88% MDY +1.41% GOOGL -0.25% ALB -4.31% RSP +1.27%

Investment company Salomon & Ludwin, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salomon+%26+ludwin%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC
  1. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,384,130 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.95%
  2. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 330,837 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  3. BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 315,093 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 540,188 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 274,752 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2053.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $154.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 1,384,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 341,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.68%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 123,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 94.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $446.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. Also check out:

1. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salomon & Ludwin, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)