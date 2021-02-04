>
St Germain D J Co Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: VCSH +0.04% SHM +0.02% NSC +0.13% AMCR +1.54% DSI +0.99% IEI +0.01% IJR +1.79% VIG +0.75% BLL -2.26% VTRS -0.5% IT +2.27% IJH +1.38%

Springfield, MA, based Investment company St Germain D J Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Ball Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 224 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st+germain+d+j+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ST GERMAIN D J CO INC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,100,151 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 676,990 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,189 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 343,867 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 145,787 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 107,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 107.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $243.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 174.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



