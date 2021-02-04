St Germain D J Co Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc

Springfield, MA, based Investment company St Germain D J Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Ball Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, Vontier Corp, AT&T Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 224 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, VIG, BLL, VTRS, SCHW, IT, IJH, ENAFF,

IJR, VIG, BLL, VTRS, SCHW, IT, IJH, ENAFF, Added Positions: VCIT, CVS, VCSH, CSCO, VB, SHM, FAF, PSK, MBB, CRM, AMZN, VO, SSNC, CMBS, STOR, BRK.B, WMT, NSC, DIS, VZ, CB, NKE, CHKP, CMCSA, MS, CAT, CERN, IWF, IEI, IEF, SUSC, DSI, AMCR, BMY, UBER, ABBV, COST, VNQ, V, MMM, MCD, NEE, IBM, TJX, PNC, GE, RMD, PFE, MRK, VWO, SUSB, TLH, VTV, BA, VTI, ABT, QQQ, DVY, CLX, CTVA, DOW, STZ, YUM, DE, DD, RTX, PBCT,

VCIT, CVS, VCSH, CSCO, VB, SHM, FAF, PSK, MBB, CRM, AMZN, VO, SSNC, CMBS, STOR, BRK.B, WMT, NSC, DIS, VZ, CB, NKE, CHKP, CMCSA, MS, CAT, CERN, IWF, IEI, IEF, SUSC, DSI, AMCR, BMY, UBER, ABBV, COST, VNQ, V, MMM, MCD, NEE, IBM, TJX, PNC, GE, RMD, PFE, MRK, VWO, SUSB, TLH, VTV, BA, VTI, ABT, QQQ, DVY, CLX, CTVA, DOW, STZ, YUM, DE, DD, RTX, PBCT, Reduced Positions: ALGN, AAPL, T, XOM, QCOM, OIH, CMI, VEA, SLB, WFC, BMO, XLE, FB, RYN, BLK, GILD, NVO, CVX, IVV, ECL, BAC, VHT, VGT, VCR, SHY, IWM, FLOT, EFA, OTIS, CARR, BABA, TT, AEP, WBA, TGT, SBUX, LHX, MO, NVS, NWBI, MDT, LOW, LMT,

ALGN, AAPL, T, XOM, QCOM, OIH, CMI, VEA, SLB, WFC, BMO, XLE, FB, RYN, BLK, GILD, NVO, CVX, IVV, ECL, BAC, VHT, VGT, VCR, SHY, IWM, FLOT, EFA, OTIS, CARR, BABA, TT, AEP, WBA, TGT, SBUX, LHX, MO, NVS, NWBI, MDT, LOW, LMT, Sold Out: VNT,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,100,151 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 676,990 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,189 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 343,867 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 145,787 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 107,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 107.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $243.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 174.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.